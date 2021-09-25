Google Street View Camera Catches Man Squatting on Top of Car; Reddit Users React

A man was recently caught by Google’s roaming street view car camera squatting on the top of a vehicle in Wyoming, US. The image was taken on Beaver Drive.

The picture is very blurred, but what can be seen is that a woman and a child are standing close to the vehicle, but the pair seems to have noticed the car as their face appears to be in its direction.

The image was shared on Reddit. The comment of the post read, “Aww no, Daddy’s doing doo-doo on the car roof again.”

The picture amused netizens on the platform. Many users gave the post an upvote and labelled the man as a poopy guy.

Investigating the post, one user said, “The girl in the yellow shirt in the background looks like she’s laughing.” While another user commented, “Go one frame past the house and you could see the poopy guy in a squatting position but people with him left lmao.”

Giving the reference of Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman hit show Better Call Saul, one user said it was the Chicago Sunroof, it is considered as the act of defecating through the open sunroof of someone’s car.

Many other users took the other perspective and believe that the man was just simply making adjustments to the roof of the car to attach bikes to it.

Stating his view one said, “I think the man is just fixing something. And in one of the pics, he’s trying to cover his face with his hands. I think the guy might have seen the Google car.”

Another user observing the photo said, “The man still got his pants on. Seems like he’s just making adjustments to tie bikes on top of the car.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here