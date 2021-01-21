Google Street View Makes Location Public. Here's How You Can Blur Out Your House from Photos

As the subject of online privacy becomes more and more relevant, various loopholes and platforms are emerging that can help you in protecting some of your sensitive data. While the Google maps has revolutionized the navigation game, it has also put your house location open for anyone to see with its Street View feature. There have been cases when Google Street View has also captured people who did not consent to being visible on the application. The application has also helped stalkers in following women who already feel threatened by them.

However, there might be a way through which you can protect your residence from being openly visible on Google. A recent report by Mashable shows how you can blur out your home that is visible on Google Street View. However, one thing that should be kept in mind before you follow this procedure is that once you blur out a place on Google Street View, it cannot be undone.

To hide your residence's visibility on Google Maps, you have to follow these steps:

1. Enter your home address on Google Maps.2. Switch to Street View mode by dragging the small yellow human-shaped icon on the right bottom corner of the screen, onto the map in front of your house.3. As you identify your house in the view, click on "Report a problem" option that is available on the bottom-right corner of the screen.4. Put your home in the center the red box and select "My home" in the "Request blurring" field5. Google will ask you why you want the image blurred and you can type in your response that might mention that you face some security concerns.6. After filling in the query, enter your email address and submit the response.

As you complete the process of hiding your residence on Google Street View, you will receive an email from Google which says that it is reviewing the image you reported and will email you when your request is resolved. Google might also follow up, via email, and ask you to be more specifics about the area you want blurred on their software. In that case, according to Mashable, you will need to follow the entire process once again and clearly present the detail in the exact area of the picture you want blurred.

Google launched its Street View software in 2007 where a person can view a specific location as it looks in street view, hence the name.