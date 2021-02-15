Google Treats 'Starry-eyed' Lovers with Incredible Images of Nebulae and Stars on Valentine’s Day

This year on Valentine's Day, Google celebrated the magical feeling of love by sharing pictures of stars and nebulae. Posting pictures of space objects on its official Instagram handle of Google Arts and Culture, it wished the 'starry-eyed' lovers a happy Valentine's Day. The beautiful pictures taken from National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Hubble telescope show the Orion Nebula, Crab Nebula and others. The magnificent photographs of ‘night skies filled with colour’ have been shared so the lovers can enjoy the magical view on the day of love.

While sharing the photos, Google Arts and Culture asked people to tag their special someone in the comments section. Many people took to the comments section to mention their lovers after seeing the gorgeous photos.

Some of them also commented on the post with heart and fire emojis in admiration of the photographs.

While Google posted pictures of nebulae, the official Instagram account of NASA posted pictures captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter in 2010 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The post said that a small crater was responsible for the formation of a 'bright, heart-shaped valentine' on Mars. NASA said that it hopes people have a heat-filled Valentine's Day with their loved ones.

The post comes ahead of the landing of Perseverance Rover on Mars on February 18. Many people excitedly commented about the Mars landing. A user said that Mars is her Valentine and exclaimed she cannot wait with four more days left for the landing of the rover.

The Perseverance Rover which was launched by NASA on July 30, 2020 is set to touch down on Mars on February 18.

After seeing pictures from Mars, a user said that he cannot wait for humans to move to Mars by 2050.

Commenting on their post, European Space Agency wished NASA a happy Valentine's Day. It said that Mars Express, ExoMar's TGO and ESTRACK network are ready to assist Perseverance Rover.

Posted just 18 hours ago, NASA's Valentine's Day post has already gathered more than 8 lakh likes.