Gopi Bahu Waking Up From Coma After Husband Yells For Green Tea is Desi Soap Gold

Gopi bahu strikes again; this time the Saath Nibhana Saathiya heroine is armed with some green tea. Indian television is no laughing matter; from naagins to super-women, Desi soaps have it all. While matters of life and death are discussed nearly every other episode as the tired old saas-bahu trope wears itself out, things have also gotten interesting at points. Gopi bahu’s antics (remember her washing a laptop with detergent?) have been especially impressive. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 ended in 2020, but its reboot Tera Mera Saath Rahe started last year.

In a viral old scene from the show, Gopi bahu can be seen injured and in a coma in a hospital. In comes her husband and starts yelling at her for doing this without his “permission” or sparing a thought about his “green tea, black tea”, clothes and meals. He yells some more, till his demands for green tea do actually wake Gopi up from the coma.

Here’s p2 she did wake up pic.twitter.com/Ige73ztuPR — Flop (@flophairera) July 24, 2022

gopi was so right washing his laptop https://t.co/vVWFabf0UL — ny (@sprihaxx) July 25, 2022

indian parents when you tell them you have depression and need therapy https://t.co/rAHXFK9Bbw — Circe 🚨 (@idekyaar) July 24, 2022

dawg shes literally on her death bed😭😭😭 https://t.co/E0A8pQtrut — kay♡ (@crackbaeby) July 24, 2022

Visual representation of the famous Kashmiri women saying, "Marre'ha magar garri kus thavan?" (I wish to die but who will do my chores?) https://t.co/dJeKTcpJxW — Gowhar (@Gowhar_) July 24, 2022

i too would wash my husband's laptop if he asked me green tea when im injured and lying unconscious https://t.co/yQBRqCaiPR — varshh (@zomvbii) July 24, 2022

this is how brown men actually act https://t.co/IuiYeqMSW5 — laiba ✧ (taylor’s version) (@Aethena666) July 24, 2022

We’ve come a long way since then. Early this year, a video had gone viral, showing the “girlbossification” of Gopi bahu. Gopi can be seen asking her family members, “Kab tak free ka pyaar leti rahogi? Payment bhi toh do iski.” (“How long do you want to keep taking my love for free? You should pay me back in kind, too.”) Look, it might not be a rebellious statement in itself, but given Gopi Bahu’s history of meekness and all-suffering personality, people on Twitter were as shocked as the other characters in the series, even though there’s no dramatic music or sudden black and white montages playing to prove that.

