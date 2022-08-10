Gorakhpur Restaurant Serves Tricolour Food Ahead of Independence Day 2022

Ahead of Independence Day 2022, the country has doused itself in the hues of tricolour. From waterfalls turning tricolour to monuments being lit up in national flag colours, the spirit of Independence Day is unbeatable. Now, keeping up with the same spirit, the internet has brought forth pictures of several dishes prepared in tricolour. As per news agency ANI, a Gorakhpur restaurant is serving tricolour dishes to its customers, to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

“A restaurant in Gorakhpur provides dishes to the customers in tricolour on the occasion of 75th year of independence,” ANI mentioned along with the glimpses. The now-viral pictures show that the restaurant has prepared tricolour pasta, sandwich, fried rice, and even drinks. Moreover, it appears that the restaurant has paid attention to the minute detail as they have prepared the dips also in tricolour. The restaurant is operated by Nitish Shukla, who revealed that he has added this touch to his meals as they wanted to do things differently for Independence Day this year.

ANI quoted Nitish as saying, “I come from an Army background, so we thought of doing something completely different this year. Our dishes are presented to the customers with a touch of our tricolour since this year we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence.” Taking to the comments section, several netizens have dropped a handful of thumbs up and national flag emoticons. Earlier, an old video was resurfacing on the internet, which exhibited a waterfall in tricolour. Reportedly, the video was recorded in Jodhpur in 2020. The video showed two men pouring saffron and green colour on each side of the waterfall, making it appear like a tricolour flag.

The video also showed a crowd standing around it and cheering. Needless to say, it is something mesmerising to witness.

