'Goras' Begging on Street to Dollar Crashing: Kannada Film's 'Patriotic' Vision of India in 2030

Patriotism can be defined as love and respect toward one’s homeland. It is a sense of pride for your country which drives you to work hard for its development. But the idea can be differently perceived by each individual. In a recent viral scene from what is said to be a movie, the feeling of patriotism is fuelled by presenting foreigners working for Indians.

India recently celebrated 76th Independence Day. On the occasion, a Twitter user shared a fictional clip depicting how India will be in 2030 and the video shows foreigners serving Indians. “My fav patriotic video,” read the caption on the video.

The clip shows foreigners working as taxi drivers and waiters for Indians. In one part of the clip, the foreigners are shown as beggers asking rich Indians for money. The video has so far received over 2 lakh views since it was shared by the user on August 15. While some found the video a funny take on India’s future, others called it out for being “racist.”

“Patriotism is not making others down but lifting yourself up… Your lessons of patriotism are doubtful and should be revisited… The most in the video is to enjoy the downmove of paschim (west) but there is no uthhan (upliftment) mentioned of Bharat (sic), which is known for its sanskriti (heritage),” said one user.

Another comment read, “Our growth is not making the white the labour class in India. Even the thought of development for Indians needed white validation somehow.”

As per one Twitter user, the clip is from Kannada movie Super, which is directed by Upendra Rao.

