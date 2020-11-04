Gordon Ramsay Apologises for Cancelled Bookings as UK Restaurants Head for Another Month of Lockdown

Popular British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay on Wednesday took to Twitter to apologise ahead of shutting all his restaurants for four weeks after the reimposition of a month-long COVID-19 lockdown in England. The lockdown has been put in place in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

In a self-filmed video, Gordon expressed concerns for his team, including servers and chefs and apologised to customers who had bookings at his restaurants for birthdays and other celebrations in November.

The celebrated chef, however, said that they would be back on December 2, highlighting the importance of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He asserted that the lockdown would be short, but hard. He stated that restaurants will open in December and they would celebrate Christmas together. He also said that he is eagerly waiting to welcome 2021.

Towards the end of the video message, Gordon said that he will be in touch with his followers during the COVID-19 lockdown and his team will be working on new ideas during these four weeks. He advised his followers to stay safe.

London.... we may be saying goodbye for now, however we can’t wait to see you in December ! pic.twitter.com/n7Eder44oi — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 4, 2020

The caption of the video reads, “London.... we may be saying goodbye for now, however we can’t wait to see you in December!”

The post has received more than 156K views and over 3K likes. Many people have also commented on the video.

On the day the lockdown was announced, the UK crossed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases.