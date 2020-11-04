News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Gordon Ramsay Apologises for Cancelled Bookings as UK Restaurants Head for Another Month of Lockdown

Gordon Ramsay | Image credit: Twitter

Gordon Ramsay | Image credit: Twitter

In a self-filmed video, UK restauranteur Gordon Ramsay expressed concerns for his team, including servers and chefs and apologised to customers who had bookings at his restaurants for birthdays and other celebrations in November.

Popular British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay on Wednesday took to Twitter to apologise ahead of shutting all his restaurants for four weeks after the reimposition of a month-long COVID-19 lockdown in England. The lockdown has been put in place in view of the rising cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

In a self-filmed video, Gordon expressed concerns for his team, including servers and chefs and apologised to customers who had bookings at his restaurants for birthdays and other celebrations in November.

The celebrated chef, however, said that they would be back on December 2, highlighting the importance of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He asserted that the lockdown would be short, but hard. He stated that restaurants will open in December and they would celebrate Christmas together. He also said that he is eagerly waiting to welcome 2021.

Towards the end of the video message, Gordon said that he will be in touch with his followers during the COVID-19 lockdown and his team will be working on new ideas during these four weeks. He advised his followers to stay safe.

The caption of the video reads, “London.... we may be saying goodbye for now, however we can’t wait to see you in December!”

The post has received more than 156K views and over 3K likes. Many people have also commented on the video.

Replying to Ramsay, a user wrote, “Waiters are gonna be so obsolete soon cos it's going automated, i hope at least some can be retrained for something else i mean that's the plan anyway.”

Another person said that the chef is so positive.

One netizen, appreciating Ramsay, said that he spoke well.

A user wished him and asked him to stay safe. He added that Ramsay’s food is worth the wait.

Here are some of the other remarkable reactions.

On the day the lockdown was announced, the UK crossed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...