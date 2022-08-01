Gordon Ramsay Faces Heat After Joking About Lamb Slaughter in TikTok Video

Popular chef Gordon Ramsay is facing massive heat online after sharing a new TikTok video joking about slaughtering a lamb. In the new clip, the British chef was seen excitingly entering a lamb pen. The petite animals alarmed by his entrance get closer to see what Ramsay has to offer. However, once he enters the pen all the animals seem to be moving away from his direction.

The video saw Ramsay joking, “I’m going to eat you! Yummy yum yum. Which one’s going in the oven first?” The 55-year-old chef then points at one of the petite lambs and adds, “You!” While sharing the video online, Ramsay made a funny reference to one of his viral scenes from the 2006 episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

In the old viral clip, the chef yells at one of the contestants, “where is the lamb sauce?” Now, the new clip was captioned by him as “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.” The chef further confirmed that no animals were harmed or cooked during the making of his latest TikTok video. He concluded, “No animals were cooked in the making of this video.”

Where’s the lamb sauce though @GordonRamsay? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DFN6MY9djM — Parish Of Gordon Ramsay (@parishofgordon) July 28, 2022

As soon as the video surfaced on the social media platform it went viral in no time. While some netizens were left unfazed by his comedy reference, many raised their concerns about animal protection and animal brutality. As reported by LadBible, the video has hurt the sentiments of many animal lovers.

While one of them commented, “Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another wrote, “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before.” Reportedly, the viral video has garnered over 8.5 million views and more than 9 lakh likes on TikTok.

Previously, Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram to share his fun exploits while fishing in Iceland. In his latest reel, the British chef can be seen sharing a broad smile on his face as he catches a humungous fish alongside a friend. Along with the fishing trip, the montage video also gives a visual tour of the stunning oceanic view that Ramsay enjoyed. While sharing the video online, he wrote, “Iceland I Love You”.

The British chef rose to fame for being the host of the popular cooking shows, Hell’s Kitchen and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here