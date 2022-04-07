Gordon Ramsay Filleting a Fish Blindfolded Made All of Us Look Like an 'Idiot Sandwich'

If you have watched any one of the episodes of the shows, Gordon Ramsay has judged or has been a part of – you would know that one should not mess with the Michelin-starred chef. The chef is currently seen on Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars show. In Thursday night’s episode, Ramsay will be putting his 11 remaining contestants, who are running to nab his £150,000 investment, to a test. It ain’t going be a cakewalk in Ramsay’s kitchen. In a teaser for the upcoming instalment, as shared by Metro UK, Chef Ramsay will be seen challenging the culinary hopefuls to fillet a salmon into exactly 200g portions – making sure that minimal wastage is done while filleting a fish. He even mentioned that the task is not about speed, instead, it’s about precision.

Boasting his skill to fillet a fish, the 55-year-old cooking star went on to show how precisely he can do the task, that too blindfolded. He stated, “I want all of you to fillet into individual 200g portions, you’ve got 30 minutes.” Ramsay adds, “I’m going to show you how I would like it done, and trust me I’ve filleted these things so many times I can almost do with my eyes closed. In fact, I’m going to.”

The contestants are left stunned as they watch him sharpen his knife and accurately fillet the fish, with a cover over his eyes. Making it look as easy as making two-minute noodles, a blindfolded Ramsay shared some advice on how to fillet a fish accurately.

Fortunately, not many got to encounter acid tongue of Ramsay, as they completed the first task without disappointing the chef. Majority of them managed to successfully fillet the salmon for themselves.

