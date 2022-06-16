Gordon Ramsay Had the Most Gordon Ramsay Response to MrBeast's Chocolate

Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay is popular for his on-screen persona. Ramsay has cultivated the image of the “angry boss” over the years. We have seen him tear into participants at MasterChef. American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly called Mr Beast, knew about the risk he was taking by inviting Ramsay to his colocate factory for some tasting. But he decided to go ahead anyway. The results were hilarious to say the least. Donaldson uploaded a video on YouTube featuring himself, alongside Ramsay. In the clip, the duo was seen comparing Jimmy’s chocolate bars to one of the most expensive ones in the market. Jimmy shared the video with the caption, “Gordon Ramsay Tries Most Expensive Chocolate Bar.”

The YouTuber had Gordon Ramsay compare his company’s chocolate bar to the expensive chocolate bar, he bought on the internet. Jimmy let us know that the chocolate bars came for a hefty price of $400 (Rs. 31,222). In the video, Ramsay is first seen trying Jimmy’s chocolate bar, and he extends just one comment, “very good.” Next, Jimmy opens the $400 worth of chocolate bar for the chef to taste.

As Ramsay relishes a small chunk of the $400 worth of chocolate, Jimmy asks him which one is better. “Definitely yours”, Ramsay says. Jimmy’s face lights up only to get his hopes shattered as the celebrity chef further adds “is second.”

Watch the hilarious video:

A few months back, Jimmy ventured into the chocolate industry as he launched his brand Feastables, a chocolate bar company. Feastables sells three different products, original, almond, and quinoa crunch. The company has also inspired Jimmy to build a chocolate factory, much like the reel-life character Willy Wonka from the 1971 film. The role was reprised by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Fcarory

