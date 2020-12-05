Gordon Ramsay Impressed by Chef Who Cooks Gourmet Meals Using Basic Hotel Room Appliances

A young English chef became an overnight TikTok sensation with his videos featuring cooking fancy gourmet meals using basic hotel room appliances while quarantining in Canada. His videos have featured fluffy pancakes cooked on a clothes iron and asparagus fresh from the tea kettle.

Jago Randles, a 23-year-old Cornish chef, also gained praises from hard-to-please celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay thanks to his incredible culinary skills to prepare restaurant-style cooking in his ‘Isolation Kitchen series’ on TikTok.

According to Cornwall Live, Randles was kept in quarantine for two weeks at the Gec Granville Suites Hotel in Vancouver after arriving in Canada for his new job at a ski resort in Whistler, British Columbia. He posted his very first video on November 22 which already made him a star by amassing 3.7 million likes on social media sites and attracted the attention of Gordon Ramsay, known for his harsh criticism and hard to please nature.

Randles’ biggest appeal was the way he used whatever appliance was available nearby to cook a smashing meal.

With appliance such as a coffee maker or an iron, he prepared dishes like poached eggs with hollandaise sauce and cooked salmon with rice in vermicelli and bok choy.

Gordon Ramsay in his own TikTok video appreciates the efforts and skills of young chef. “That looks like some decent food, certainly some of the best food I’ve seen in my hotel,” the Michelin star chef said.

Like all thing on the internet there were doubters too with their fair share of criticism. One user named Newt said, “Worked housekeeping ages ago. A family came and cooked in the room and it REEKED for a week.”

Randles covers the appliances with foil, Saran wrap and uses baking parchment to protect the appliances and maintain a level of hygiene while cooking.

Another person also took a shot at the chef and wrote, “Having a job where I stay in hotel rooms a lot - you are the reason we don't use the kettles / irons.”