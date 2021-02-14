Gordon Ramsay Joins Wendy’s ‘Roast Me’ Session, Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

When it comes to 'roasting' online, Wendy's game is on point. Even British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay couldn't escape it.

While it's a known fact that chefs across the world are popular with their critique of food and delicacies, Wendy's classic style of roasting one of the world's most famous chefs is now standing out, and Twitter's loving it.

The US-based burger chain took to Twitter to proclaim a '#NationalRoastDay' and eventually took a dig at Ramsay in a hilarious way!

Taking to the social media platform, Wendy's wrote, "Time for everybody’s favorite made up social media holiday. It’s #NationalRoastDay, like right now. Drop a "Roast Me" below and feel the burn."

Time for everybody’s favorite made up social media holiday. It’s #NationalRoastDay, like right now.Drop a “Roast Me” below and feel the burn.— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

No sooner had the tweet gone viral, Ramsay too joined the fun. He took to the post to reply with one of his own GIFs, saying, "What took you so long?"

Time for everybody’s favorite made up social media holiday. It’s #NationalRoastDay, like right now.Drop a “Roast Me” below and feel the burn.— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

And that's where it all began. Responding to Ramsay's partaking in the fun, Wendy's replied, "Creating a food empire off of insulting people to stay relevant? Real original, Gordon," along with a meme.

Creating a food empire off of insulting people to stay relevant? Real original, Gordon. #NationalRoastDay https://t.co/blCUBKYXDI pic.twitter.com/a1wcHSZA5J— Wendy's (@Wendys) February 11, 2021

The tweet blew up on social media, with netizens seated eagerly to see how it takes off between the two, brutally saracastic food pages, roasting each other.

From "I like Gordon Ramsay but this is too funny" to "This is my favourite day of the year", Twitter was flooded with amusing replies and memes from netizens.

ALSO READ : 'Like an Awkward Yoga Pose': Gordon Ramsay Grating a Coconut With His Feet is the Most Desi Thing Ever

This is my favorite day of the year— Kai (@Chloroformmmm) February 11, 2021

That's the joke sherlock— Yourcarti (@CartiYour) February 11, 2021

Ouch — James Schramm (@JamesSchramm2) February 11, 2021

Ouch — James Schramm (@JamesSchramm2) February 11, 2021

Overall, it seemed it was fun day for Twitterati to see the king of roasts being roasted!