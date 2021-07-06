British celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is known for his unapologetic television persona. And apparently, it was this behaviour that landed him in a soup recently after he gatecrashed a wedding for the shooting of his upcoming show Future Food Stars. Ramsay was at Lusty Glaze beach, near Newquay, Cornwall, filming for his new show where a couple, Charlie Willis, 35, and wife Laura, 29, were holding their wedding ceremony last month. The report mentions that the couple had paid £1,300 for the ceremony and gourmet food for six on a private beach when the filming crew gatecrashed the wedding.

Plumbing merchant Charlie and healthcare assistant Laura told the Sun that the whole thing was a complete “kitchen nightmare.” Charlie told the British tabloid that he and his wife had worked quite hard to save for that day and they felt like “extras on a game show.”

Realising how the filming process had affected the special day of the couple, Ramsay’s production company sent them a letter of apology and paid them £1,300 for the losses incurred. The picture of the letter was shared by The Sun which read, “I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests.” It further mentioned, “As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us."

The report mentions that a spokesperson for Lusty Glaze said the circumstances were “very unusual” but the wedding party had not acquired exclusive use of the beach. Speaking to Mail Online, a representative for Gordon said that there was “no gate crashing,” since Studio Ramsay was booked to film on the beach the same day as various weddings and events were taking place. The spokesperson further said that it is a “real shame” that the couple is still complaining, even after their bill was generously covered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here