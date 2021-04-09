Gordon Ramsay Pranks Starbucks Employee, Viral Video Breaks Internet

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has become quite a regular on video sharing portal TikTok. He is often seen sharing dance videos with his daughter, Tilly. However, in his recent post, he has shared a prank video which he pulled off on a Starbucks employee.

The video accessed by The Mirror begins with Gordon spotting a Starbucks ‘drive-though’ from his Audi four-wheeler. Few seconds later, he is heard interacting with the Starbucks employee. He begins the talk by asking for ‘amazing toasties’. Answering to the chef’s query, the employee tells him the options that are available at the store, to which Gordon says, “Is that the ham and cheese Jamie Oliver toastie from the Shell garage?"

After this, he is seen asking a series of strange questions to the person who is attending him. One of the questions is, “which mustard is it? English or French." In reply to his query, the Starbucks staffer says it is “American." On hearing the response, Gordon claims that he is allergic to American mustard.

The staff member, who is unaware of the fact that he is being pranked by Gordon’s questions despite seeing a queue line up. The Starbucks employee only comes to realise that he is being fooled when Gordon asks him, “What’s 10 takeaway from 100?"On coming to know that he is being wound up, the employee is seen chuckling.

Soon after this, Gordon puts the toastie in his hand away. While doing so, a bit of cheese gets stuck in his hand and he is seen licking it away. The Starbucks attendant gives him a tissue and he drives off. A few seconds later, he stops his car at a nearby bin and throws away the food he picked up from Starbucks.

Since being posted online, the video has gone viral with over four million views on TikTok alone. The clip has garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Some people have reacted to the prank while a bunch of people have slammed him for wasting food. A couple of users were of the opinion that Gordon could have given the food to a homeless person instead of throwing it.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here