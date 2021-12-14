Gordon Ramsay Shares Adorable Photos of Son Oscar on 'cat walk'

On Sunday, Gordon Ramsay shared adorable photos of his son Oscar putting their beloved cat through its paces by taking it for a ‘walk’ within their home. The celebrity chef’s two-year-old son appears to be overjoyed with his accomplishments in the Instagram post, while the bemused-looking cat submits to the kids’ attempts to encourage the moggy to walk upright. Uploaded around 24 hours ago, the post has garnered more than 1.7 lakh likes and comments from friends and fans alike. In the caption that accompanies the four images, he tagged his son’s Instagram profile, @oscarjramsay, and continued, “On a cat walk," followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Among the friends and followers that swarmed to his page to leave comments were Chef Jack Arnold who posted, “He’s getting so big,” along with former Masterchef contestant and successful chef Amanda Saab who commented, “Haha, so cute.” Another comment chimed in saying, “The cat looks as disappointed as Gordon does when he’s served a microwaved salad.”

In fact, the post from Gordon’s Instagram preceding the one with the cat was also about his two-year-old son. The host of Kitchen Nightmares posted a shot of his young son drinking hot chocolate from a small cup. The chef captioned the photo wherein the kid’s brown hair can be seen partially covering his eyes as he drinks the warm beverage. The chef captioned the shot with, “Hot chocolate time for @oscarjramsay."

Gordon, a father of five, has shown time and again how close he is to his children. Very recently, when his daughter Tilly was eliminated in this year’s round of Strictly Come Dancing, he penned down a touching note to her and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

He wrote, “Words can’t describe how proud I am of these 2.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.