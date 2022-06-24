Gordon Ramsay's Bottomless Pizza Restaurant Raided by Students Who Stole Slices in Bags

A group of students have been banned from Gordon Ramsay’s pizza restaurant after they tried to sneakily pack numerous slices into their bags. 18-years-old Matt Waters visited the restaurant in Camden with his friends. They aimed to take advantage of the bottomless pizza scheme, which costs £16 per person. It includes slices of Margherita, pepperoni, charred aubergine, corn and chorizo. The students attempted to sneakily put the slices into Tupperware boxes, which were hidden inside handbags and tote bags. They captured all of it and uploaded a video on TikTok, reports Ladbible. Somehow, the students managed to hide over 25 slices of pizza in their bags.

Even though the group managed to escape, the staff got to know about the entire plot after the news was shared online. The restaurant managed to track down the group and used Instagram to announce that they have been banned from all the Gordon Ramsay restaurants.

While speaking to Ladbible, Matt explained, “We were using Tupperware to take pizza that was leftover on our plates from the bottomless pizza fest. When the new pizza was placed on our plate, we ate half and packaged half. As broke students, we saw the bottomless deal and thought we may as well make the most of it.”

We all know that Gordon Ramsay is popular for his on-screen persona. Ramsay has cultivated the image of the “angry boss” over the years. We have seen him tear into participants at MasterChef. American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly called Mr Beast, knew about the risk he was taking by inviting Ramsay to his colocate factory for some tasting. But he decided to go ahead anyway. The results were hilarious, to say the least. Donaldson uploaded a video on YouTube featuring himself, alongside Ramsay. In the clip, the duo was seen comparing Jimmy’s chocolate bars to one of the most expensive ones in the market. Jimmy shared the video with the caption, “Gordon Ramsay Tries Most Expensive Chocolate Bar.”

The YouTuber had Gordon Ramsay compare his company’s chocolate bar to the expensive chocolate bar, he bought on the internet. As Ramsay relishes a small chunk of the $400 worth of chocolate, Jimmy asks him which one is better. “Definitely yours”, Ramsay says. Jimmy’s face lights up only to get his hopes shattered as the celebrity chef further adds “is second.”

