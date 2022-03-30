Gordon Ramsay's Mom Has the Most Gordon Ramsay Reaction to His Cooking

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is known for his brutal criticism on cooking shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and Masterchef. However, it seems even Gordon dreads his mother’s expert take on his cooking skills. On the occasion of Mother’s Day on March 27 in the UK, the 55-year-old chef shared a video on Instagram. The video featured Gordon and his mother Helen Cosgrove cooking a meal together. The Michelin-starred chef goes on to ask his mother to taste the dish after he is done. His mother dips her finger in the bowl and tastes it. Cosgrove’s instant reaction may remind you of almost every mother. Cosgrove is quite shocked to taste the dish and her expressions say it all. She exclaims and says, “Urgh, I don't like that!"

Gordon, the chef who is dreaded by aspiring chefs all around the world, reacts to his mother’s response with a laugh. Sharing the video on Instagram, Gordon added in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Mum ! You may not enjoy my toppings but I love you.” Commenting on Gordon’s video, English Kayaker Tommy Brady wrote, “Every mums dream.” While some fans commented that they now know where he got his brutal attitude from, as one comment read, “Where you got it from,” while a user said, “Like mother like son?” For another user, the video explained why Gordon is the way that he is, as the comment read, “hahaha now i understand everything.”

One follower commented, “You can be the best chef in the world, but you ain’t satisfying mom or cooking better than her.” Another fan wrote, “Lol mom's will be so honest with you.”

Gordon is the second-richest chef in the world and owns 35 restaurants, but it seems no matter how much of success he achieves, his mother would always be his greatest critic. The Scottish chef raised in England has apprenticed under some of the most skillful chefs like Marco Pierre White, Joel Robuchon, and Guy Savoy.

