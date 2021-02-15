Man Tries 'Gorilla Glue' Challenge and Seals His Lips with Cup, Ends up in Hospital

Some people will do anything for a little bit of internet clout. As seen by this man in Louisiana, who wanted to prove that gorilla glue isn’t what it claims to be and is non-effective on humans. He mainly wanted to prove that the woman, who recently went viral on social media and traditional news for gluing her hair with gorilla glue, was faking it. So, he took upon himself to debunk this claim on behalf of the masses by the most bizarre experiment ever. He glued his lips!

Needless to say, the man was immediately rushed to the hospital after this dangerous experiment. Len Martin, who is now struggling with immense pain, decided to put some glue on a paper cup, and then glue it on his lips. His plan was to remove the thing very easily and prove that the woman faked it.

"I’m gonna take it, put it on the cup, put it in my mouth. Lick it off. Getting it out will be easy," he says moments before putting it on. We don’t see what happens next in the video shared on Instagram.

He posted a picture in the next slide which features him sitting on a hospital bed, the cup still very much attached to his face.

His caption on the story was a full paragraph about how he was sure "chick with the gorilla glue was making that story up," but then added how it is real. He added that people should pray for him.

However, instead of feeling sympathy, the netizens were simply furious at him. "The fact that he hashtagged #gorillagluechallenge should show y’all how smart he is, please don’t follow and give him clout" while another noted "Too bad you couldn't glue a brain in your head."

This isn’t Martin’s first attempt at making internet history. According to the Insider, Martin was arrested and charged in 2019 when he picked an ice-cream tub in a supermarket, licked the contents, and put it back- all in favour of creating a viral video.

His charges included "tampering with property and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity."