‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Plans to Launch Official Merchandise with Her Viral Face on It Following Surgery

Tessica Brown, famously known as 'Gorilla Glue Girl' after smearing the glue on her hair, has returned to Louisiana after a surgery to get her hair unstuck.

Photographs doing rounds online show the mother of five, dressed casually in a white sweatshirt with her own face drawn on it. Covering her head with a black scarf, the 40-year-old was spotted strolling in her hometown of Violet after undergoing procedure in Beverly Hills to get her locks unstuck from the adhesive.

NY Post reports that Brown is trying to launch official merchandise online to cash in on her viral tragedy.

Brown became a social media sensation overnight after her TikTok went viral where she explained how her hair has been stuck after she used Gorilla Glue because she ran out of her hairspray. Her hairdo got viral, which is now painted on her white sweatshirt, she was seen wearing.

The clothing line includes T-shirts for $28, sweatshirts for $50 and sweatpants for $45- totaling the complete outfit got $123.

According to TMZ, she launched the clothing line on social media via a post with caption- Feeling blessed and is making a 'small fortune' from it.

The line will feature her photo from her viral TikTok of her solid hairdo with words- Bonded for life’ while other clothes will have a cartoon of her holding the super glue with words- Stiff where ma hair?

The adhesive removal surgery was performed by Dr. Michael Obeng, a LA based plastic surgeon, who offered to do the procedure for free. Overwhelmed by the gesture, Brown had decided to donate the majority of her donation raised on her GoFundMe to Restore Foundation, nonprofit organization started by Dr. Obeng.

As per TMZ, after raising $21,000 in public donations, she will donate more than $20,000 to the foundation which provides reconstructive surgeries to folks around the world.

After the successful surgery she told Dr. Obeng that words cannot explain how grateful she is for giving her life back to her, sharing a picture of them together.