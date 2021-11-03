Got a 'SSSS' Stamp on Your Boarding Pass? Travel Expert Explains What it Means

Airplane journeys are a collection of experiences that you gather on the way. Delayed flights, bad seats, unorganized check-ins can ruin the mood and make you loath your air travel. However, you have various ways to avoid these incidents and make your travel smoother. But, one particular event, which can be equally irritating, is your boarding pass getting a vicious tag consisting of fours Ss. SSSS, which stands for, Secondary Security Screening Selection, is a stamp that is randomly given to passengers boarding an international flight to the US. If you’re boarding pass has the ‘SSSS’ stamp, you’re in for a full frisk, even though you’ve been nothing but a good citizen. Unfortunately, there’s nothing much you can do to avoid your boarding pass getting the ‘SSSS’ stamp. In some cases, some people get this stamp very frequently, which is simply annoying. Thanks to a traveller/creator, there is a solution to this frequent source of annoyance, as per a Mirror report.

Michelle G is a luxury travel creator who keeps posting aesthetic clips of some very beautiful places on earth. In addition, she also posts some travel hacks which come in handy in some sticky airport situations. Michelle uploaded a video on TikTok, explaining the way out of your boarding pass getting stamped with ‘SSSS.’ According to her, applying for a redress number on the official website of the Department of Homeland Security triggers a process where your documents and records are reviewed by the department. Following this, you must enter the redress number while booking the airplane ticket.

“Once they’ve investigated your records and you’re hopefully cleared, you’ll want to input your redress number on all your flight reservations going forward, and you should hopefully be good to go,” she says in the video. She added that this trick will only work for people who get the ‘SSSS’ stamp frequently. If it happens seldomly, it must have been one of those days where you get picked randomly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.