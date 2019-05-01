Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

GoT Fans Can't Get Over the Night King's Perfect Almond Manicure

With just three more Game of Thrones episodes to go, it seems fans are obsessing over every little detail, right down to the pointy tip of the Night King's nails.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
GoT Fans Can't Get Over the Night King's Perfect Almond Manicure
Night King knows how to keep it chic | Image Credit: Twitter
The Battle for Winterfell is over and fans are finally looking at the lighter side of what is being touted as the darkest episode in the history of Game of Thrones (quite literally).

While fans around the world chewed on their nails, even as their favourite characters faced near-ceratian death or worse, many managed to notice the nails of an unlikely candidate - the Night King.

Even as the chief of the White Walkers plotted his moves and watched the destruction he was causing Winterfell and its protectors, a particular close-up of his hands revealed a perfect almond manicure.

Albeit pale and sickly, the teardrop shape of the nails garnered several reactions on social media.



























The last episode saw the end of the Night King and his army of the dead at the hands of Arya Stark. With just three more episodes to go, it seems fans are obsessing over every little detail, right down to the pointy tip of the Night King's nails.


Read full article
