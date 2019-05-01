GoT Fans Can't Get Over the Night King's Perfect Almond Manicure
With just three more Game of Thrones episodes to go, it seems fans are obsessing over every little detail, right down to the pointy tip of the Night King's nails.
Night King knows how to keep it chic | Image Credit: Twitter
While fans around the world chewed on their nails, even as their favourite characters faced near-ceratian death or worse, many managed to notice the nails of an unlikely candidate - the Night King.
Even as the chief of the White Walkers plotted his moves and watched the destruction he was causing Winterfell and its protectors, a particular close-up of his hands revealed a perfect almond manicure.
Albeit pale and sickly, the teardrop shape of the nails garnered several reactions on social media.
No be small acrylic nails Night King fix— Edward (@brodajide) April 29, 2019
Night King even got his nails done #GameOfThrones— Erica (@itserbloom) April 29, 2019
Did you see the night king’s nails? I ain’t know he had a full set...#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AN2uejVmG7— Niffy Nowhere (@NiffyNowhere) April 29, 2019
Anyone see the Night King’s nails?#transgendernightking #gots8e3— Dick (@AvocadoCommandr) April 29, 2019
The Night King gets his nails almond shaped #DemThrones— Stephanie with a Y (@Ste_Phan_Tay) April 29, 2019
The Night King is very up on the almond jelly nail trend. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iaILy0oKMl— you do nothing, jon snow. (@ziibiing) April 29, 2019
Of course, the Night King has nasty nails. #itsagiven— LMDavis (@LMDavisWrites) April 29, 2019
When females get their nails done 💅 #GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell "Night King" pic.twitter.com/UIrX9mjt6d— ciddiyet not included (@gingerbelaa) April 29, 2019
Serious ques: where does the Night King get dem nails done 💅🏾 #BattleOfWinterfell #GameofThones— Rose Blackwood (@RoseBlackwood10) April 29, 2019
Night King got Stiletto nails? #DemThrones #ThronesYall— Hands Off Venezuela 🇻🇪 (@BradJourdan) April 29, 2019
Night King got some fine stiletto nails #BattleOfWinterfell— Miranda (@ReecesPiecess) April 29, 2019
Someone tell Night King trim him nails him approach Bran like pic.twitter.com/evStn9TM0h— Night Nurse 🖤 (@sus_christ) April 29, 2019
Worst part of #GOT is realizing I have the same nails as the Night King— Kurracycline (@kerrabear3) April 29, 2019
The last episode saw the end of the Night King and his army of the dead at the hands of Arya Stark. With just three more episodes to go, it seems fans are obsessing over every little detail, right down to the pointy tip of the Night King's nails.
