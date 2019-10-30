'GoT' Fans Have the Last Laugh After Creators David Benioff and DB Weiss Quit 'Star Wars'

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the makers of epic medieval drama show Game of Thrones, have decided to walk away from the much-hyped deal with Disney's Lucasfilm to launch a feature film trilogy in 2022.

Benioff and Weiss, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand with a new story, had to call it quits due to their busy schedule.

"There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," the GoT creators said in a statement to Deadline.

Terrible news right? Not for the Game of Thrones fans evidently.

The fact that the much-anticipated Season 8 felt "rushed" to many, as the makers apparently wanted to work on the Star Wars project, wasn't lost on the loyalists of the show.

And they came out in numbers to express their feelings over the news on Twitter. Some rejoiced, some simply showed up at the scene to throw shade at their decision.

d&d rlly rushed game of thrones so they could start working on star wars pic.twitter.com/SjDEHFSE0l — wet prince ben organa solo of alderaan (@jewishbensolo) October 29, 2019

they really did rush the last season of Game of Thrones even when they were offered more episodes and money to finish it so they could hurry up and work on Star Wars, only to get fired from working on Star Wars for being just really bad at their jobs... so delicious, so good — chelsea (@northgalis) October 29, 2019

so you’re telling me that david and dan could’ve made seasons 7 & 8 of game of thrones ten episodes long, but they didn’t because they needed to start their work on the star wars projects, BUT now they have quit the star wars project i- pic.twitter.com/t9dzK48m7y — ben (@starkrings) October 29, 2019

HBO wanted 10 seasons and they did 8 just because of Star Wars #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/AOTJxGyzpq — GamerOfThrones (@QuotebotMaster) October 29, 2019

emilia clarke could do game of thrones and star wars but d&d could do neither — seb 🍁🍂 (@naboosheev) October 29, 2019

#GameOfThrones fans still haven't forgiven benioff and weiss for the final season of GOT and are celebrating their exit from Star Wars. pic.twitter.com/CT7tT4S0wZ — Sports72Xtrm (@Sports72Xtrm) October 29, 2019

For the unlightened, the makers have been at the receiving end of online criticism ever since Game of Thrones ran out of George RR Martin’s published material and dived into original scripts.

The final season left many puzzled with tons of unanswered questions.

Loyal followers of the show believed that the season and the writing felt rushed, with key characters meeting their underwhelming ends and the show entering into a territory - one that was unknown to GoT for the past 7 seasons.

Unprecedented for the show, the final season's ratings tanked and lakhs of people turned to Change.org to sign an online petition and get the entire season remade “with competent writers.”

Such was the disappointment with GoT's end that /r/Freefolk on Reddit even 'Google bombed' the show's creators so that their names turned up when one typed "bad writers" on the search engine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.