Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

GoT It? Mumbai Police Use Jon Snow's Line from Game of Thrones for Anti-drug Message

With nearly five million followers, Mumbai police’s Twitter handle has been a hit with users of the micro-blogging site over the past several years, thanks to numerous one-liner public service messages laced with humour and sarcasm on cyberstalking, piracy, traffic safety and drugs.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GoT It? Mumbai Police Use Jon Snow's Line from Game of Thrones for Anti-drug Message
With nearly five million followers, Mumbai police’s Twitter handle has been a hit with users of the micro-blogging site over the past several years, thanks to numerous one-liner public service messages laced with humour and sarcasm on cyberstalking, piracy, traffic safety and drugs.
Loading...
John Snow didn’t want the Iron Throne and the Mumbai Police doesn’t want you to use drugs. As Game of Thrones came to an end after mesmerizing audiences for over eight years, social media was awash with reactions to the Game of Throne’s final episode. Utilizing the social media trend, the Mumbai Police took to twitter with a cheeky reminder on the perils of using drugs and how you can, and must, always say no to drugs. A meme shared by the Mumbai police featured a picture of Jon Snow, one of the most popular Game of Thrones’ characters, and his famous line “I don’t want it”, said many a times on the show in reference to the Iron Throne.

Accompanied by the hashtag GOTit?, the official handle of the police force captioned the meme “When a friend suggests trying drugs!”




Twitterati were impressed with the police force’s witty and creative way of sending out a public service message.



















With nearly five million followers, Mumbai police’s Twitter handle has been a hit with users of the micro-blogging site over the past several years, thanks to numerous one-liner public service messages laced with humour and sarcasm on cyberstalking, piracy, traffic safety and drugs.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram