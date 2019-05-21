GoT It? Mumbai Police Use Jon Snow's Line from Game of Thrones for Anti-drug Message

The person behind this handle 👏👏 — Orphan (@safa_lg786) May 20, 2019

I dont know who is your creative agency but let me compliment you guys that your tweets are awsome and very very relevant.. FANTASTIC — Chowkidar Rajaneesh Dasgupta (@rajaneesh_d) May 20, 2019

ROFLLLLL Mumbai Police is at it again!!!!! This is the first thing that made me laugh this morning. 😀😀😀 — Smriti Pandey (@sp1408) May 20, 2019

Great way to spread the awareness. Great work done by whoever is behind this tweet. Keep the good work.

Always Do The Right Thing. — Sham Gurav (@shamgurav21) May 20, 2019

Whoever is handling your social media is doing an awesome job .... Kudos !!! — VISHAL (@VishalKeTweets) May 21, 2019

Good initiative by Mumbai Cops using #GoT for spreading anti-drugs awareness in today's youth. Probably at least this will help them! — 🇮🇳 ɖʀ. ք. ʋ. ӄǟռɛȶӄǟʀ (chowkidar) 🇮🇳 (@parijatvk) May 20, 2019

John Snow didn’t want the Iron Throne and the Mumbai Police doesn’t want you to use drugs. As Game of Thrones came to an end after mesmerizing audiences for over eight years, social media was awash with reactions to the Game of Throne’s final episode. Utilizing the social media trend, the Mumbai Police took to twitter with a cheeky reminder on the perils of using drugs and how you can, and must, always say no to drugs. A meme shared by the Mumbai police featured a picture of Jon Snow, one of the most popular Game of Thrones’ characters, and his famous line “I don’t want it”, said many a times on the show in reference to the Iron Throne.Accompanied by the hashtag GOTit?, the official handle of the police force captioned the meme “When a friend suggests trying drugs!”Twitterati were impressed with the police force’s witty and creative way of sending out a public service message.With nearly five million followers, Mumbai police’s Twitter handle has been a hit with users of the micro-blogging site over the past several years, thanks to numerous one-liner public service messages laced with humour and sarcasm on cyberstalking, piracy, traffic safety and drugs.