'Got Loose Motion': Man's Review after Tasting Cow Dung Cake Leaves Twitter in Splits

The internet is a gold mine for bizarre and crazy things that might leave us shocked with our mouths wide open. In one such incident that has caught netizen’s eyeballs is a peculiar review of 'gobar' aka cow dung cakes available on leading e-commerce website, Amazon. Although the review has been posted on November 5, 2020, it has now gone viral on the internet after a Twitter user posted its screenshots online. A Twitter user named Dr Sanjay Arora shared the screenshots, which have attached to it the review of 'Inditradition Pure and Original Holy Cow Dung Cake for Hawan, Pujan and Religion Purposes.'

Generally used for havans in Hindu households across the world, these cow dung cakes are not made for consuming. But someone decided to do the unthinkable and decided to taste them. Not only they tasted it, but left a detailed review about the strange experience.

"Ridiculos Taste", read the review. It further mentioned that it (cow dung cake) was very bad when it was eaten and tasted grass-like and muddy. The reviewer shared that his or her stomach got upset after eating it and the person also "got loose motion after that." He/she further advised the manufacturer to 'pay attention to the taste and crunchiness of this product and to be little more hygienic while manufacturing.'

Ye mera India, I love my India…. :) pic.twitter.com/dEDeo2fx99 — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) January 20, 2021

The tweet was made on January 20 and has spread on the internet like a wildfire. It has been retweeted more than 600 times and garnered over 2000 likes with users filling up the comment sections. People were left aghast and in disgust over learning this incident. One of the users commented all cakes are not meant to be eaten.

Here’s what other users wrote:

Another person wrote that the tweet made his day and he will be sending it to everyone he knows to make their day too. He also shared that he couldn’t stop laughing at the incident and he is 'rolling on the floor'.

One user sarcastically wrote that yes, they should focus on the crunchiness.

A user pointed out the irony of the event and wrote that the person has ‘literally eaten shit and then complains about loose motion.’

Dr. Sanjay further wrote that he’d have never imagined that out of all his tweets over the last 11 years, this one would go viral.