Got Questions About Lok Sabha Elections 2019? EC Can Now Answer Them on Twitter

The Lok Sabha Elections, which is scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April 2019 to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha of India, is drawing nearer.The number of people in India who have access to the Internet and social media has also grown significantly since the last elections, in 2014, and similarly, this time a lot of political parties are ' fighting the battle ' on platforms like Twitter itself.As more people turn to the platform, you can now ask your voting process related questions to the Election Commission of India directly on Twitter.After an app and a helpline number to answer your queries, the organizing body is now on Twitter with the handle: @ECISVEEPUsing their hashtag, #DeshKaMahaTyohar, they've even started posting their educational and informational videos to spread voter awareness.People are welcoming this move saying that it was much needed.All millennials who hate phone conversations, you now know where you have to go!