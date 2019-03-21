English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Got Questions About Lok Sabha Elections 2019? EC Can Now Answer Them on Twitter
Election Commission of India will answer all your queries regarding the upcoming elections.
The Lok Sabha Elections, which is scheduled to be held in seven phases from 11 April 2019 to 19 May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha of India, is drawing nearer.
The number of people in India who have access to the Internet and social media has also grown significantly since the last elections, in 2014, and similarly, this time a lot of political parties are 'fighting the battle' on platforms like Twitter itself.
As more people turn to the platform, you can now ask your voting process related questions to the Election Commission of India directly on Twitter.
After an app and a helpline number to answer your queries, the organizing body is now on Twitter with the handle: @ECISVEEP
Using their hashtag, #DeshKaMahaTyohar, they've even started posting their educational and informational videos to spread voter awareness.
People are welcoming this move saying that it was much needed.
All millennials who hate phone conversations, you now know where you have to go!
Ensuring that no Voter is left behind!#Goverify SMS <EPIC>space <EPIC No> to 1950 to check your details on Voter List or Call Voter Helpline 1950.— ECI #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ECISVEEP) March 21, 2019
If you are not registered #GoRegister on https://t.co/Y7f9in4Z62 so that you are not left out from #DeshKaMahaत्यौहार pic.twitter.com/QdGmekpswl
SVEEP Video by CEO Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/scTjtSqTAK— ECI #DeshKaMahaTyohar (@ECISVEEP) March 20, 2019
I am happy to inform ECI has finally come on Twitter. You would get all information and educational messages directly! Please follow @ECISVEEP— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) March 20, 2019
Happy to see this. Most needed— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) March 20, 2019
Nice..👏👏 it will create more awareness among voters via social media...👍👍— Anirudha Jaiswal (@tweet2anirudha) March 20, 2019
Its a very welcome step. https://t.co/G7oDH2cBaM— Anil K Pathak (@akp_2009) March 20, 2019
