'Got the Spider!' Written on Demolished House is Internet's Latest Joke
Dozens of people have also driven by to giggle and take photos of their own.
(Makenzie Huber/The Argus Leader via AP)
A photo of a demolished house with the words “Got the Spider!” painted on the roof has made the rounds on social media after a couple decided to have a little fun.
Jeff Hopkins and Dawn Cronk told the Argus Leader they wanted to write something on the roof of the crumbled house and “Got the Spider!” made them laugh. So Cronk bought a can of spray paint and the joke was set in motion.
A stranger took a photo on Tuesday and it’s since been shared online tens of thousands of times. Dozens of people have also driven by to giggle and take photos of their own.
Hopkins says he didn’t think anyone would notice, and they did it just to make themselves laugh. Cronk says she feels blessed to have made people slow down and smile.
Bringing down the house: A photo of a demolished South Dakota house with the words "Got the Spider!" painted on the roof has makes the rounds on social media. https://t.co/zgUnBLO5Aq #odd— AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) July 20, 2019
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
The 'Typewriter' Quiz: With Sujoy Ghosh And Purab Kohli Ahead Of Netflix Release
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM
- Nach Baliye 9: Prince Breaks Down As Wife Yuvika Informs Salman Khan About His Brother's Death
- It Went Wrong From My End: PV Sindhu Rues Mistakes in Indonesia Open Final Loss to Yamaguchi
- IAF Pilots Could Soon Fly Tom Cruise’s Fighter Jet From Top Gun Maverick
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8