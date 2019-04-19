GoT Writer George RR Martin Wins Hearts By Unknowingly Fulfilling A Dying Man's Wishes

Over a year ago a close buddy and I get to see Springsteen’s Broadway show. It’s a big deal for us. My buddy, Alex, gets there super early, because he’s excited, and calls me as I’m in a cab heading there. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

He’s talking a mile a minute. While waiting outside the theater, he has spotted George R. Martin. He says he’s going to go talk to him. I beg him not to. He hangs up on me. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

Now, a bit about Alex. He is larger than life. Handsome and charming as hell, with the best head of hair you’ve ever seen. He’s also obsessed w Game of Thrones like no one you’ve ever known. And he never listens to anyone so I just KNOW he’s going to go accost George R. Martin. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

I arrive at the theater. Alex is waiting, bursting with energy as always. He tells me he approached George. Got a picture. And, somehow - miraculously - got George R Martin’s cell phone number. George was with his wife and told Alex they usually go for pizza after a show. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

We see Springsteen. The entire show Alex is debating when to text George. I beg him to let it go. I know George will never reply and Alex will he disappointed. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

Alex and I go. I’m convinced it’s going to end badly. A weird miscommunication. We are going to get ghosted. At least it will be a funny story. And then...



George and his lovely wife arrive. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

We eat pizza for an hour or two. George and I talk shop. Alex tries to play it cool, only makes a few nerdy Thrones references. At meal’s end, George gives Alex a Westeros coin. Alex reacts stronger than is appropriate for a 40-something man.



We all part ways. Alex is giddy. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

Here’s what George R Martin didn’t know that night. My handsome, well-haired, larger than life pal Alex is battling a random case of stage 4 lung cancer. He will pass away a year later. I will dedicate then S3 premiere of This Is Us to him. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 14, 2019

