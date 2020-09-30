Gotta Catch All Of Em Feels: New Pokemon Music Video is the Ultimate Throwback For Fans of the Show

Pokemon fans are pretty emotional this week with upcoming versions of the game releasing on Nintendo Switch next month.

To hype their excitement further Pokemon has also released a new special music video called “Gotcha!” which features the song “Acacia” by Japanese band Bump of Chicken.

The song was released on Tuesday after Game Freak earlier announced the second Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion, The Crown Tundra, coming to Nintendo Switch on October 22. The announcement was made via Nintendo Direct.

The music video traces the journey of different trainers as they make their way through the world with their favourite pokémon at their sides, including Pikachu and Eevee.

The song describes the loving bond between a trainer and their Pokémon and takes fans on a nostalgic trip showing different creatures from various generations. There are Pokemon battle scenes featuring Blastoise and Mewtwo, while others are just having the time of their life like Charmander and Bulbasaur.

The music video is a definite treat for the Pokemon fans who are a sucker for deep emotional relationships between cute pokemons and their trainers. Some fans commented how the video brought them to tears.

One user wrote, “This is the ultimate gift for any Pokémon fans that have been in the journey since the very beginning!! Absolute masterpiece! It brings a tear to my eye (who am I kidding? It brings SEVERAL tears to my eyes) everytime I watch it.”

The upcoming game Crown Tundra, as the name suggests, takes players to a winter, snow-themed location in-game and introduces additional story. The game will also have new Galarian forms of pokémon.

Crown Tundra will allow players to capture all legendary pokémons that have appeared in previous games and an opportunity to team up with trainers they’ve previously seen. Players will be tasked with investigating the reaches of the frozen land, including the depths of a Pokémon Den which was only a glimpse during Max Raid Battles.

Earlier this year, Game Freak had announced new content for players in Pokémon Sword and Shield to continue their adventures with an expansion pass. The Isle of Armor released in June while The Crown Tundra will be coming up next month.