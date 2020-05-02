'Take My Money': Desi Netizens Queue up in High 'Spirits' After Liqour Shops Allowed to Open

Late on Friday evening, the The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring a distance of six feet from each other and ensuring that not more five people are present at one time at the shop.





Standalone alcohol shops can be allowed to open in orange and green zones, sources told CNN-News18 even as the government passed an order to extend the nationwide lockdown by two weeks beyond May 4. The sources added any standalone shop, including those selling alcohol, will be allowed in orange and green zones.

As news of the 'liqour ban' in India lifted, desi netizens queued up on-line to celebrate - but with puzzlement, wondering what would happen if they turned up at the liqour shops and were the '6th person,' and also on the vagueness of the order.





Liquor shops to remain closed in red zone. Stock on auction. Start bidding before I start using these as sanitiser. pic.twitter.com/bXMqqB2T8Q — Sapna Madan / सपना मदान (@sapnamadan) May 1, 2020

They say only 5 people can be allowed at a liquor shop at once in green and orange zones.

I wonder how will they implement this! How does one know he is the sixth person going to the shop! — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) May 1, 2020





MHA: In #Lockdown3 liquor shop can be opened ,shop shall ensure only 5 person should be present at one time.



6th person : pic.twitter.com/DbNZmfsjJV — Saurabh R!! (@saurabhretw) May 1, 2020





Govt: Liquor now available in green zone



People searching their zone : #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/7YbKdHgNUc — Humor Being ☁️ (@followTheGupta) May 1, 2020





If you are a liquor store owner, simple way to figure out if you can open your shop or not. Just solve the below equation pic.twitter.com/L0BcWZlOSC — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 1, 2020

#Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention



Liquor n paan stores will open in green zone



Le drinkers and smokers : pic.twitter.com/DOmYUB0pIj — Raiyu🖤 (@raiya_rza) May 1, 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs allowed Paan shops & #Liquorshops to be open in #Lockdown3

Meanwhile Paan waala & #Liquorshops :- pic.twitter.com/KO8H86keR5 — Haris Pathan (@HarisPathan8) May 1, 2020

In the Red Zone, liquor shops, however, will remain closed.





In other zones, Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places have to ensure that customers maintain a minimum of six-feet distance from each other, and not more than five persons are allowed to be present in the shop at one time.