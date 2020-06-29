Government's Ban on Chinese App TikTok Has Begun a Hilarious Meme Fest on Twitter

The Indian government has banned a total of 59 Chinese apps including popular apps TikTok, Shein, Camscanner, UC Browser etc.

The ban comes in the backdrop of India's stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The IT Ministry said it has invoked its power under section 69A of the IT Act and rules and has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available that they are "engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

While the ban on 59 apps came as a shocker to the Indian users, it was the ban on TikTok that seemed to have shattered millions of the app users in the country.

TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service, which is owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based internet technology company that founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming.

According to Global Web Index, as of June 2019, it was estimated that there were 120 million monthly TikTok users in India.

As soon as the announcement was made, netizens wasted no time to take to Twitter to express their opinions in this regard through a strong meme game.

And if you're sad about the ban of any of these apps, we would suggest, roll back and enjoy the meme fest!



Right now in Bharat#TikTok stars vs non TikTok users pic.twitter.com/GIT25do5sK — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) June 29, 2020







Our Soldiers Sacrifices Cant be measured in any terms.. 🙏

These Apps Ban are nothing but a Good and Well deserve move to Protect Us From Data Security Related Threats..

Thats it !! 🙏#TikTok#DigitalAirStrike — ਸਰਦਾਰ Aanvinder Singh 🕵️‍♂️💕🇮🇳 (@aanvindersingh) June 29, 2020

After the ban of 59 Chinese app by Government of India chinese be like-#DigitalStrike #TikTok pic.twitter.com/Fq0etDTfru — 🔱🚩 (@S1rajput4) June 29, 2020

#TikTok Aftet listening government ban 59 Chinese App including tik tok Le me to government pic.twitter.com/0ZhQBTXc83 — 丂卂卄丨ㄥ (@o_sahil2) June 29, 2020







1. Saddest person of the day

2. Happiest person of the day#TikTokban #TikTok pic.twitter.com/KA1kin1vvq

— Rahul Mohanty (@RahulMo81925673) June 29, 2020







Government bans #TikTok

Pic 1 : CarryMinati and others. Pic 2: Tiktok users and fans. pic.twitter.com/Du9cqdU5cy — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 29, 2020





People complaining #TikTok is still available on Appstore and Playstore Me to Them: pic.twitter.com/DLtexMt8dk — Upasana Yadav (@Upasanayadav84) June 29, 2020







*#TikTok banned in India*

Meanwhile, Tiktok to Popular Creators: pic.twitter.com/rkZfDq8yVu — Ankit Singh Rajput (@AnkitRajput9725) June 29, 2020

Indian Govt Banned 59 Chinese Apps Right Now #TikTok Addicts 😂 pic.twitter.com/UiAEXb0Nkg — Roopesh Raveendra (@RoopeshKadakkal) June 29, 2020





The list of apps that have been banned included prominent names like TikTok (which has over 200 million users in India), SHAREit, WeChat, UC Browser, Helo, Likee and Cam Scanner, among others.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps, the statement said, adding that there has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of citizens. Likewise, there have been similar bipartisan concerns, flagged by various public representatives, both outside and inside Parliament.

"On the basis of these and upon receiving recent credible inputs that such apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," it added.

The full list of banned apps is as follows:

TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browser, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, QQ Newsfeed, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault- Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, Hago Play With New Friends, Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, DU Privacy.