Govt Ban on 43 Chinese Apps Once again Unleashes Desi Meme Fest on Twitter
Representative Image.
With this, the Indian government put a ban on a total of 267 Chinese apps, including viral social media app TikTok and super popular game, PUBG Mobile.
Last Updated: November 24, 2020, 21:42 IST
In a fourth crackdown on Tuesday, the central government blocked another set of 43 mobile applications, mostly those with Chinese links, "for engaging in activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order".
The new list includes several apps by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, such as AliSuppliers Mobile, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress and Alipay Cashier.
The development means that the latest banned apps will no longer be available to download via Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India. Similarly, the said applications will soon stop functioning for those users who already use them on their smartphones.
And once more, desi Twitter was quick enough to take on the ban with a meme fest that depicts various reactions exchanged between the Indian and Chinese governments.
Indian Government to Google:#ChineseApps pic.twitter.com/T1Eemm4OZ7— Ankit Poddar (@poddar_25) November 24, 2020
Indian Government banned another 43 #ChineseAppsChina to Modi ji -: pic.twitter.com/VY3FkP5ZOX— Rare_Legend ° (@memer_hu__bc) November 24, 2020
Government banned another 43 #ChineseApps Meanwhile Chinese developers pic.twitter.com/wDZflJluBV— bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) November 24, 2020
Modiji is again thinking about Bad the #ChineseApps Parents :- pic.twitter.com/jEOFHAlQ9g— Chinta.Mukt (@Chintamukt_) November 24, 2020
#ChineseAppsIndian Government again bans 43 Chinese apps..... Chinese Apps Indian Govt. pic.twitter.com/FsjHY0rGzP— Kittu (@jhampakjhum) November 24, 2020
Another 43 #ChineseApps Banned By Indian Government..*Those Who Haven't Used Any Of This App: pic.twitter.com/xGJvWEKI84— Na Man RajPut✨❤ Gajar ka halwa stan💕 (@_itzz_rajput_) November 24, 2020
After Government of India bans 43 Chinese Apps - #ChineseApps Message of Indian users to Chinese Apps - pic.twitter.com/L7FnmaRLc1— Kaagaz Scanner ( कागज़ स्कैनर ) (@KaagazS) November 24, 2020
#ChineseAppsChinese apps Earlier Now pic.twitter.com/4sloWZPJZM— PUNter(SIMP-le living)🏳️🌈 (@Mecca_nickel) November 24, 2020
Government of India bans 43 Chinese Apps - #ChineseApps Kaagaz Scanner supporters to Cam Scanner users - pic.twitter.com/Grlz1wP4h1— Kaagaz Scanner ( कागज़ स्कैनर ) (@KaagazS) November 24, 2020
The biggest ban till date came on September 2, which suspended a total of 118 mobile apps – the most notable of which was PUBG Mobile.