Govt Requests Twitter to Block Tejasvi Surya's Communal 2015 Tweet Linking Terrorism to Islam

In an apparent attempt to sanitise the social media platform, the Indian government has asked microblogging site Twitter to remove 121 objectionable tweets from the site. Among them is a 2015 tweet by BJP's Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya linking terrorism to Islam.

The tweet in question was posted in 2015 before Surya got elected as the youngest member of Parliament in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the tweet, Surya had written, "In short: true, terror has no religion. But the terrorist definitely has a religion, and in most cases, it’s Islam".

The incendiary tweet has reportedly been requested to be withheld from the platform by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

Surya, who has been deemed a rising star within party ranks, thanks to his commitment to the right-wing ethos and massive fan following and connect among young voters, is known to be a favourite among party leaders who handpicked him for the influential Bengaluru South seat. However, it seems the party now wants to clean up Surya's pre-Parliament years.

As per a report in Times Nows, the request was made on April 28 under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Surya's tweet is one of 121 tweets that have been asked to be removed from Twitter. As per a report in The Wire, the IT Ministry reported sends out lists of tweets and content it wants the platform to block. These mostly include tweets that criticise the government's stance on Kashmir or are allegedly pro-Pakistan in nature.

The incident came surfaced after the third-party database that Twitter works with to record removals made its data public. The Lumen database is run by the Berkman Klein Centre of Harvard University and works as a platform to compile this type of request made by Twitter and Google.

This is not the first time that Surya's controversial views have caused him flak. Previously, Surya's sexist tweet mocking Arab women caused outrage. He is also known to put forth aggressive right-wing views in rallies and on social media.

In 2018, he tweeted that BJP should be a party solely for Hindus. The MP has often talked about a Hindu nation.

The news comes within days of social media observers noting that right-wing influencers such as filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri were deleting their old and controversial tweets from the microblogging site.