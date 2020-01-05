Govt's Hotline Number to Support CAA Takes a Fake and Sexist Turn on Social Media

In any conflict, women bear the brunt. So when women are used and objectified for any cause-- good or bad-- it hardly comes as a surprise. And yet, it is disappointing.

Following criticisms and facing protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with an idea. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted asking people to give a missed call to a number to “register” their support for the law.

To extend your support for the historic Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 brought in by PM @NarendraModi’s government, to ensure justice to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, kindly give a missed call on 88662-88662. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/g7pTItqYjA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2020

It was all fine until many Twitter accounts begun misleading their followers. Some promised free Netflix subscription, to which the video streaming platform had a witty response.

This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020

Someone offered a free Mercedes ride:

I am giving free ride on my merc .. call 8866288662 — Pee-Not-Pi🇮🇳 (@__phoenix_fire_) January 4, 2020

But, it eventually took a sexist turn. Twitter accounts pretending to be bored, lonely women shared the number, asking people to call on it.

Anyone Up for call ? Would love talking to random people here😚 8866288662 — Nehahahahaha🌈 (@_Chaoticwriter_) January 4, 2020

Akele ho? Mujhse dosti karoge? Call 88662-88662 💕 — Aanchal 🇮🇳 (@followaanchal) January 4, 2020

PSA: If someone sends you that missed call campaign message on WhatsApp, reply with this image and ask "Uncle, why are you sending sex chat phone numbers to our WhatsApp group?" pic.twitter.com/ax0e38ifXh — St_Hill (@St_Hill) January 4, 2020

It's not difficult to see the pattern-- how women, in what seems scripted, have been turned into objects of sex.

'Honeypotting' has come a long way. The teasing out of sensitive information, the operative destruction of security targets, or even to the selling of nuclear information is one thing. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.