Govt's Hotline Number to Support CAA Takes a Fake and Sexist Turn on Social Media
'Honeypotting' has come a long way. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.
'Honeypotting' has come a long way. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.
In any conflict, women bear the brunt. So when women are used and objectified for any cause-- good or bad-- it hardly comes as a surprise. And yet, it is disappointing.
Following criticisms and facing protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with an idea. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted asking people to give a missed call to a number to “register” their support for the law.
To extend your support for the historic Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 brought in by PM @NarendraModi’s government, to ensure justice to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, kindly give a missed call on 88662-88662. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/g7pTItqYjA
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2020
It was all fine until many Twitter accounts begun misleading their followers. Some promised free Netflix subscription, to which the video streaming platform had a witty response.
This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us. https://t.co/PHhwdA3sEI
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2020
Someone offered a free Mercedes ride:
I am giving free ride on my merc .. call 8866288662
— Pee-Not-Pi🇮🇳 (@__phoenix_fire_) January 4, 2020
But, it eventually took a sexist turn. Twitter accounts pretending to be bored, lonely women shared the number, asking people to call on it.
Anyone Up for call ?
Would love talking to random people here😚
8866288662
— Nehahahahaha🌈 (@_Chaoticwriter_) January 4, 2020
I just called at 88662-88662
With one call you can talk to number of Beautiful and nationalist girls 😍 💕
Twitter handles below@followaanchal@imeerage@avni_foodie @biharigurl @iSinghApurva @Jugnispeaks @atropized_m2 @isanjuktaP
😛😍😍😍
— Ashish sharma (@sidha_bachha) January 4, 2020
Akele ho?
Mujhse dosti karoge?
Call 88662-88662
💕
— Aanchal 🇮🇳 (@followaanchal) January 4, 2020
PSA: If someone sends you that missed call campaign message on WhatsApp,
reply with this image and ask "Uncle, why are you sending sex chat phone numbers to our WhatsApp group?" pic.twitter.com/ax0e38ifXh
— St_Hill (@St_Hill) January 4, 2020
It's not difficult to see the pattern-- how women, in what seems scripted, have been turned into objects of sex.
'Honeypotting' has come a long way. The teasing out of sensitive information, the operative destruction of security targets, or even to the selling of nuclear information is one thing. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Dislikes Attention from Paparazzi
- Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Most Adorable Interactions of Deep-Veer on Social Media
- Good Newwz Box Office Day 9: Akshay Kumar's Film is Unstoppable at Rs 147.70 Crore
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe