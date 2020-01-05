Take the pledge to vote

Govt's Hotline Number to Support CAA Takes a Fake and Sexist Turn on Social Media

'Honeypotting' has come a long way. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
Govt's Hotline Number to Support CAA Takes a Fake and Sexist Turn on Social Media
'Honeypotting' has come a long way. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.

In any conflict, women bear the brunt. So when women are used and objectified for any cause-- good or bad-- it hardly comes as a surprise. And yet, it is disappointing.

Following criticisms and facing protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came up with an idea. Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted asking people to give a missed call to a number to “register” their support for the law.

It was all fine until many Twitter accounts begun misleading their followers. Some promised free Netflix subscription, to which the video streaming platform had a witty response.

Someone offered a free Mercedes ride:

But, it eventually took a sexist turn. Twitter accounts pretending to be bored, lonely women shared the number, asking people to call on it.

It's not difficult to see the pattern-- how women, in what seems scripted, have been turned into objects of sex.

'Honeypotting' has come a long way. The teasing out of sensitive information, the operative destruction of security targets, or even to the selling of nuclear information is one thing. It seems it has now reached social media, into our daily lives.

