As the world watches the Taliban slowly strengthening its roots in Afghanistan, artists and journalists are giving glimpses of the takeover through social media. One of them is Shamsia Hassani, the first female graffiti artist in the country. Her evocative art work which focusses on Afghan women are being shared on the internet widely. Her Facebook wall is a heart-wrenching story told in pictures, where the artist shares her interpretation of the recent events.

Her last post showed this photo with the caption: “Death to darkness/Afghanistan 2021."

If you scroll down, you will find another art work that shows a girl in blue holding up a flower pot to a dark figure with a gun. She captioned the photo: “Maybe it is because our wishes have grown in a black pot…"

In another telling work titled ‘nightmare’, the Shamsia shows a girl holding a music instrument, a synthesiser, close to her chest. Behind her, dark shapes of turbaned men with guns loom. When Taliban was in power from 1996 to 2001, it had banned music, television and videos.

The artist’s website states that her art gives Afghan women a different face, a face with power, ambitions, and willingness to achieve goals. The woman character used in her artworks portrays a human being who is proud, loud, and can bring positive changes to people’s lives. During the last decade of post-war era in Afghanistan, Shamsia’s works have brought in a huge wave of color and appreciation to all the women in the country.

