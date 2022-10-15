Graham Norton's Take on 'Cancel Culture' is the Most Sensible One Out There, Here's Why

The idea that a person can be “cancelled” has become a hot topic for debate in the last few years. From Ellen DeGeneres, Gal Gadot to JK Rowling, Vanessa Hudgens, Kanye West, and Elon Musk, all these personalities were shunned and “cancelled” in recent times. A video that is going viral shows Graham Norton’s calm, collected, and nuanced take on the same.

In fact, his words are now being deemed as “one of the most sensible takes on cancel culture.”

In the video, Norton can be seen describing the problems with the narratives around it. The conversation happened at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

In the video, he says, “I think the word is the wrong word. I think the word should be accountability.” He also mentioned Monty Python comedian John Cleese, who recently took a gig hosting a new show on the right-wing GB News. “I’m sure Cleese would say he’s been “cancelled” despite his new hosting job and the fact that he’s still being invited to speak at events like SXSW,” Graham said. “One of the most sensible takes on ‘cancel culture’ I’ve seen. Sensible, honest, smart. I’m posting the video directly as Times Radio tweeted it with a clickbait and somewhat misleading headline that unintentionally confirmed his point. More of this please,” read the caption of the video.

One of the most sensible takes on ‘cancel culture’ I’ve seen. Sensible, honest, smart. I’m posting the video directly as Times Radio tweeted it with a clickbait and somewhat misleading headline that unintentionally confirmed his point. More of this please. pic.twitter.com/toIzfzLQdm — Brendan May (@bmay) October 12, 2022

Since being uploaded, the video has garnered over 3 million views.

Cancel culture can be defined as the boycott of a person, in most cases, a public figure, who has done something that others find objectionable.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Irish Times, Mr Bean fame Rowan Atkinson said, it’s “comedy’s job to offend.”

“It does seem to me that the job of comedy is to offend, or have the potential to offend, and it cannot be drained of that potential,” Atkinson further added. He continued to say that every joke has a victim and that is the definition of it. “Someone or something or an idea is made to look ridiculous,” he stated.

He is not the only comedian to voice his opinion against this. Earlier, Jerrod Carmichael said that the social phenomenon is “made up” for political and financial purposes. “If you make art and it causes some contention or it causes some whatever, I mean, that’s part of it, but the cancellation thing, I think that’s just to give boring people something interesting to talk about, like a ghost villain,” he said.

