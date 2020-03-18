Grammy-Winning Cellist Composes 'Song of Comfort' for Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma has shared a hopeful tweet in the atmosphere of panic and fear-mongering over coronavirus. The 64-year-old artist shared a video of him playing a piece of classical music to support the medical supervisors, who are working night and day.

The Chinese-American cellist took to his Twitter account to share the over 2-minute video, where he can be seen playing Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3.

The post, shared on March 17, was captioned: “This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines — the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope. #songsofcomfort”.

This is not the first ‘song of comfort’ shared by the Grammy award-winning cellist. On March 14, Ma had picked up his cello to play Antonin Dvorak’s Going Home from 1893’s ‘Symphony No. 9’.

Yo-Yo Ma’s efforts to provide hope in “these days of anxiety” has won appreciation on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Your notes bypass the intellect and go right to the heart.”

Another mentioned that the song was “the sound of Hope”.

Here are some other reactions:

“This is pure and exquisite. Thank you so, so much.”

Earlier, the celebrated cellist had thrown a surprise gig at Mumbai’s Marine Drive.

Yo-Yo Ma often uses his prowess with the strings to bring hope and peace. Here is the cellist playing at the US-Mexico border.