Grandad Helping Teen Overcome Driving Fear is All Kinds of Wholesome

A video has gone viral for all the sweet reasons. After all, it’s a little thing in life that just fill the heart with warmth. We are talking about the bond between grandparent-grandchild which is Kind and thoughtful. There is nobody as adorable as a grandparent in the family, endearing stories are many but one loving grandfather has taken a special spot in the hearts of millions of netizens. Why?. A TikTok user named Kay, from Scotland, on a visit to see her grandfather told him about one junction she didn’t like to cross. She said that the road which she takes while going back is relatively busy and stuck with traffic which made her really uncomfortable. To help his granddaughter of 18, Kay’s papa, came up with the sweetest possible solution. In a typical magical grandparent fashion, he helped her to feel confident when pulling out into the road. As per Unilad, the grandfather acted like Kay’s own personal traffic light to let her know when it was safe to pull out. Now, every single time she goes to visit him, Kay’s papa makes his way over to the other side of the road to signal for his granddaughter.

When Kay shared the video on TikTok, she said that her papa’s simple act of kindness was her favourite part about going to visit him. She explained that despite having mentioned only once about her fear, her papa is so thoughtful and remembers to stand across the road to tell her when it’s safe to go. The footage shared online shows Kay’s papa standing on the far end of the busy main road, watching the traffic move both ways before encouraging Kay to pull ahead and then giving her a wave as she drove off.

The video is melting thousands of hearts online. One person commented, “This just cements my theory that granddads are actual angels." Just like Kay’s granddad, all the grandparents went to ensure their little one’s safety. The video also made some people nostalgic and made people miss their grandparents. Some said that they were reminded of their own grandparents and how they still are guardian angels to them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here