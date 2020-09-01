Grandma Left in Tears When Her 'Mystery Illness' Gets Diagnosed after 10 Years

A 71-year-old lady was left in tears when doctors could finally diagnose her mystery disease, that was making her suffer for over 10 years now.

Judy Wilsher from Kent had undergone a surgery in 2008 that left her in a state of being unable to digest food and she would vomit after every meal, throwing up her "bright yellow bile".

It was recently when BBC's Diagnosis Detectives found out Judy's ailing condition and recommended her Dr Shidrawi at The Wellington Hospital in North London, reports Mirrok UK.

The grandmother had lost tremendous weight and underwent four surgeries to treat the esophagus disorder.

However, the doctor at the Wellington Hospital figured out, the 2008 surgery had damaged her vagus nerve, which runs from the brain to the abdomen playing a crucial role in digestion.

Tests done on Judy also showed that the time taken for her stomach to empty was over an hour longer than the usual time taken by the body. This became a major reason why she is unable to digest her food.

The doctor could finally give some rays of hope to Judy, who broke into tears, by finally being able to detect her problem and this only left Judy with tears of happiness.

An emotional Dr Shidrawi said that this moment was very significant for him, adding, "To see her reaction, her eyes welled up, her husband's eyes welled up, we're privileged to share that moment with them, because in that split second she knew there was a reason she was feeling like that."

Judy on the other hand expressed her delight at the learning that she would be finally cured and once more be on her toes, somewhat healthy and spend time with her grandchildren.