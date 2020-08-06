Grandma Plays Piano Surrounded by Broken Glass, Rubble in Home Damaged after Beirut Blast

Amid the trail of destruction left behind by the powerful explosion in Lebabon's capital Beirut, hope and resilience glimmered bright through out. Be it the nurse holding three babies and attending calls or a father ensuring his terrified son feels less scared as the building rattled, Beirut braved the trauma.

In one such video that surfaced on social media, a grandma is seen playing a piano with furniture was strewn about, the walls punctured with holes, glass and debris all over the floor. May Abboud Melki's house looked like one of those houses in a war movie, but her resilience and spirit makes her stand out.

The impact of the blast visibly had shattered everything in her house. However, the 79-year-old grandma's priced piano was left undamaged and she she played "Auld Lang Syne" on it.

Thankfully, the grandmother wasn't home during Tuesday's massive explosion that killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000, according to CNN.

Her husband too was not home at the time of the blast. When the couple returned to their home for 60 years a say after the blast, they were devastated to see the damage caused by the blast to their home.

"It survived the entire civil war... It witnessed bullets go through it," May-Lee Melki, their granddaughter told CNN from her home in Virginia. "They have rebuilt themselves over and over again."

But May Abboud Melki only saw hope and headed straight to the piano, gift from her father on her wedding day. She sat there and played it as volunteers cleaned bits of glass from the house.

"She pushed through the pain and tried to have a few moments of peace," her granddaughter was quoted as saying.

The video has gained over 20,000 shares on Facebook alone and has gone viral on Twitter.