English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
From strangers to Thanksgiving buddies.
Image credits: @kingjamal08 / Twitter
What began as an accidental invitation from a grandma to a 17-year-old on Thanksgiving has turned into a yearly ritual. And we are loving it!
Back in 2016, Arizona resident Wanda Dench was trying to invite her grandchildren for Thanksgiving when she sent out details of her family dinner to a total stranger - Jamal Hinton.
Sensing that the text was for someone else, Jamal, a high school senior then, texted back asking who it was, and Dench responded with: "It's your grandma."
Soon they exchanged selfies and it was established that they were, in fact, not related. Jamal anyway texted back asking the grandma if the offer still stood for him.
To his surprise, she replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone!”
The accidental Thanksgiving friendship is still going strong in 2018 and the tradition of meeting every year is ongoing. Jamal, who is 19 now, shared pictures from his third annual reunion with the grandma on the Thanksgiving.
The reunion pictures resonated with many on the platform and Jamal's tweet has amassed over 100K since the time of posting.
Yep.
Back in 2016, Arizona resident Wanda Dench was trying to invite her grandchildren for Thanksgiving when she sent out details of her family dinner to a total stranger - Jamal Hinton.
Sensing that the text was for someone else, Jamal, a high school senior then, texted back asking who it was, and Dench responded with: "It's your grandma."
Soon they exchanged selfies and it was established that they were, in fact, not related. Jamal anyway texted back asking the grandma if the offer still stood for him.
To his surprise, she replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone!”
Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl— Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016
The accidental Thanksgiving friendship is still going strong in 2018 and the tradition of meeting every year is ongoing. Jamal, who is 19 now, shared pictures from his third annual reunion with the grandma on the Thanksgiving.
The reunion pictures resonated with many on the platform and Jamal's tweet has amassed over 100K since the time of posting.
2016, 2017...... 2018 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ZNA54uGAS— Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 23, 2018
This is the type of positivity I’m tryna see on the TL pic.twitter.com/RXsFgrccBn— kepo (@nkaliphodube) November 23, 2018
Man if y’all know the story. This beautiful— AKOREDE (@TheonlyAkorede) November 23, 2018
Yep.
That’s his nana now, only makes sense.— thank u, next (@shadyyspice) November 23, 2018
Crazy I know exactly who both of yoh are... Stories like y'alls stick with people— Indigo Glo (@WeededInTheCity) November 23, 2018
Mr. Hinton — I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving, sir. I do not think that the lady who texted you accidentally did so by accident. There are always forces at work. Sometimes fate intervenes. Make 2019 your year. Best wishes to you.— Omar Moore (@popcornreel) November 23, 2018
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
E-Buzz: Preity Zinta Metoo Row
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Did Vikas Gupta Just Confirm Srishty Rode Will be Eliminated this Week?
- 3 Looks by RJ Kareena Kapoor Khan You Should Bookmark Right Away
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time
- Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up