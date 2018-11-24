GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner

From strangers to Thanksgiving buddies.

News18.com

Updated:November 24, 2018, 10:53 AM IST
Image credits: @kingjamal08 / Twitter
What began as an accidental invitation from a grandma to a 17-year-old on Thanksgiving has turned into a yearly ritual. And we are loving it!

Back in 2016, Arizona resident Wanda Dench was trying to invite her grandchildren for Thanksgiving when she sent out details of her family dinner to a total stranger - Jamal Hinton.

Sensing that the text was for someone else, Jamal, a high school senior then, texted back asking who it was, and Dench responded with: "It's your grandma."

Soon they exchanged selfies and it was established that they were, in fact, not related. Jamal anyway texted back asking the grandma if the offer still stood for him.

To his surprise, she replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do… feed everyone!”




The accidental Thanksgiving friendship is still going strong in 2018 and the tradition of meeting every year is ongoing. Jamal, who is 19 now, shared pictures from his third annual reunion with the grandma on the Thanksgiving.

2016

2017

2018

The reunion pictures resonated with many on the platform and Jamal's tweet has amassed over 100K since the time of posting.










Yep.









