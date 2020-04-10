Grandma Who Accidentally Invited Teen to Thanksgiving Dinner Loses Husband to Coronavirus

Wanda Dench, who went viral on the internet after accidentally inviting a teenager to her house in 2016, has lost her husband, Loonie, to the novel coronavirus. The then-teenager, Jamal Hilton took to Twitter to share the news of demise.

“As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it... he passed away Sunday morning but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!” he tweeted.

Jamal and Wanda came to know each other after she accidentally sent him a text inviting him for thanksgiving dinner. Even though it was clear before they met that she was not his grandmother, Jamal went to Wanda and Lonnie’s house. Since then it has been a tradition that all four of them follow each year.

Few days ago, Jamal had urged people on social media to send love and words of encouragement for the elderly couple that was battling with COVID-19.

Sharing two pictures of all four of them, he wrote, “I am so sad to announce that Wanda and Lonnie both have COVID-19 and that Lonnie is currently in the hospital fighting both COVID and Pneumonia please send words of love and encouragement their way”.

Jamal has also informed followers and well-wishers that Wanda is not sick.

As of now, more than 4 lakh people have tested positive to the deadly pandemic in the United States.