2-min read

This Grandpa Doing His Granddaughter's Nails After Surgery is All Kinds of Wholesome

20-year-old Ayla Winter-White has shared a video on Twitter, which shows her grandfather, 82-year-old Keith painting her nails as she was in a hospital recovering after undergoing surgery.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
This Grandpa Doing His Granddaughter's Nails After Surgery is All Kinds of Wholesome
Screenshot from video tweeted by @aylawinter_.
Loading...

The bond shared between grandparents and a child is always extremely special.

They are often our go-to people for stories and secret treats, and grandparents will go to any length to make their grandkids feel special, even though they might have been an extremely difficult taskmaster to their own sons and daughters.

Now, a new video is doing the rounds online showing a sweet grandfather going the extra mile for his granddaughter. The video of him painting the nails of his granddaughter has gone viral, leaving many netizens emotional.

20-year-old Ayla Winter-White has shared a video on Twitter, which shows her grandfather, 82-year-old Keith painting her nails as she was in a hospital recovering after undergoing surgery.

Sharing the moment on Twitter, Ayla explained that her grandparents had come to look after her following her surgery and her grandfather wanted to make her feel better.

The video, which has already received over 10.9 million views along with over 10 lakh likes and around two lakh views, someone is seen asking him a question and he dedicatedly replies, “I’ve got an important job right now.”

But according to Ayla, her grandfather is a pro and has been painting her "nan's" nails for 30 years.

The heart-warming video touched millions of hearts online and people soon started posting their own comments, memories and incidents about having similar experiences.

As the video went viral, Ayla shared more photos of her grandfather including one of him being her nan's personal photographer, a video of him, and her grandparents' wedding photograph.

