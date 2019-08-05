This Grandpa Doing His Granddaughter's Nails After Surgery is All Kinds of Wholesome

The bond shared between grandparents and a child is always extremely special.

They are often our go-to people for stories and secret treats, and grandparents will go to any length to make their grandkids feel special, even though they might have been an extremely difficult taskmaster to their own sons and daughters.

Now, a new video is doing the rounds online showing a sweet grandfather going the extra mile for his granddaughter. The video of him painting the nails of his granddaughter has gone viral, leaving many netizens emotional.

20-year-old Ayla Winter-White has shared a video on Twitter, which shows her grandfather, 82-year-old Keith painting her nails as she was in a hospital recovering after undergoing surgery.

Sharing the moment on Twitter, Ayla explained that her grandparents had come to look after her following her surgery and her grandfather wanted to make her feel better.

my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. “How many coats do you have on?”😭😭 pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

The video, which has already received over 10.9 million views along with over 10 lakh likes and around two lakh views, someone is seen asking him a question and he dedicatedly replies, “I’ve got an important job right now.”

But according to Ayla, her grandfather is a pro and has been painting her "nan's" nails for 30 years.

The heart-warming video touched millions of hearts online and people soon started posting their own comments, memories and incidents about having similar experiences.

“I’ve got a very important job right now” I- pic.twitter.com/TmXv48Yqt3 — Dr.BitchCraft (@sweet_em0tion) August 1, 2019

I want him to be my grandpa I- — kim 🍒 (@mazzyflower) August 1, 2019

I never met my grandpas so me too😩 — Dr.BitchCraft (@sweet_em0tion) August 1, 2019

I’ve never met neither one of mine as well and I’m missing that love from a grandfather every girl needs .. pic.twitter.com/Q2s8annTJB — Kagome Higurashi (@MizukiJay) August 2, 2019

He's so sweet! Bonus is the fact he sounds like alfred — 🎸♡⚜️ (@LankyLampost) August 2, 2019

He deserves his own holiday I’ll settle for nothing less! — Sean Brennen (@SeanyB_55) August 4, 2019

As the video went viral, Ayla shared more photos of her grandfather including one of him being her nan's personal photographer, a video of him, and her grandparents' wedding photograph.

he also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life ????? pic.twitter.com/NWc8lHMBg7 — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

incase anyone needed another reason to fall in love w my grandfather pic.twitter.com/o4vzgQ5eVc — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

Wedding photo - she was only 19! My favourite photo x pic.twitter.com/iJBki3f4Sg — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 2, 2019

