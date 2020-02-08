Grandpa Puts 'My Wife' as Status after Facebook Asks Him 'What's on His Mind'

Grandparents can be adorable in a lot of ways. But when they join social media platforms, the results are often hilarious and heartwarming.

In a similar incident, a Twitter user shared his grandfather’s first experience with social media after he created a Facebook account for his grandpa when the latter got a new smart phone. He also explained to grandpa how everything worked.

The following day, the user saw a status update from his grandfather’s wall which read "my wife". Confused, he asked his grandpa about it to get an ‘aww-inspiring’ reply.

The grandpa revealed that he was simply responding to Facebook’s famous question, “What’s on your mind?” As he had his wife on his mind, he just wrote that honestly.

I made my Nana his Facebook yesterday and explained how everything worked because he got a new smart phoneToday I saw his Facebook status "my wife"I didn't get him so I called him and asked about the status and he said Facebook puchra tha whats on your mindSo I said my wife. — Agha (@Agha_themoiz) February 5, 2020

The exchange has been winning hearts online.

While one wrote: “That’s beyond adorable”. Another wrote, “True love in its purest form”.

That’s beyond adorable ....May Allah bless them both — Faeza Dawood (@FaezaDawood) February 5, 2020

True love in it's purest form...may Allah bless him. — Schneider (@Aun_254) February 5, 2020

wow...a true soul in the world of fake ones — عمار (@thelastturban) February 5, 2020

This is the cutest thing I have heard in a long time 😍 — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) February 6, 2020

“Women should cast their vote after consulting with men of their house” Arvind Kejriwal is a grade one misogynist. #NeverMyLeader https://t.co/Ep2dWNfjEN — Monica (@TrulyMonica) February 8, 2020

The cutest thing I read today💞❤ — Aq10 (@FatmaAqdas) February 6, 2020

One Twitter user went on to connect the cute love story to the lovey-dovey couple in the animated movie Up.

People were left mushy and warm.

The post, first shared on February 5, 2020, has been liked by more than 14,000 people on Twitter and retweeted 2.4K times.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.