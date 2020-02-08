Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Grandpa Puts 'My Wife' as Status after Facebook Asks Him 'What's on His Mind'

Twitter user shared his grandfather’s first experience with social media after he created a Facebook account for his grandpa when the latter got a new smart phone.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
Grandpa Puts 'My Wife' as Status after Facebook Asks Him 'What's on His Mind'
Image for representation

Grandparents can be adorable in a lot of ways. But when they join social media platforms, the results are often hilarious and heartwarming.

In a similar incident, a Twitter user shared his grandfather’s first experience with social media after he created a Facebook account for his grandpa when the latter got a new smart phone. He also explained to grandpa how everything worked.

The following day, the user saw a status update from his grandfather’s wall which read "my wife". Confused, he asked his grandpa about it to get an ‘aww-inspiring’ reply.

The grandpa revealed that he was simply responding to Facebook’s famous question, “What’s on your mind?” As he had his wife on his mind, he just wrote that honestly.

The exchange has been winning hearts online.

While one wrote: “That’s beyond adorable”. Another wrote, “True love in its purest form”.

One Twitter user went on to connect the cute love story to the lovey-dovey couple in the animated movie Up.

People were left mushy and warm.

The post, first shared on February 5, 2020, has been liked by more than 14,000 people on Twitter and retweeted 2.4K times.

