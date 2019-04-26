'Grate' Save: Twitter Cheered as NYC Woman Pulled Ring Out of Drain Using Duct Tape

There were so many ppl I met this afternoon, building managers & a shoe repairman & Duane Reade employees & quite a lot of the MTA & strangers on the street who tried to help. This ring meant something before, but now it feels like the whole city is part of it — Kate Ray (@kraykray) April 24, 2019

The internet is full of stories of -perseverance and hope where ordinary individuals beat the odds to come out as winners in a tough situation. One such story of a woman in the US who recently dropped her engagement ring down a grate has been bringing cheer to netizens.Kate Ray, a Twitter user who works the American Civil Liberties Union, posted a long thread on Twitter on Wednesday after she dropped her engagement ring down a grate in the Financial District of Manhattan, New York. She had been out lunching with her colleagues and her ring, which a size too loose, flew out of fingers as she gesticulated and landed right in the drain.Upon inquiring, Ray found out that the grate belonged to the Metropolitan Transport Authority and that only MTA personnel had authorisation to enter the grate. Ray went to the nearest MTA office but to no avail."The (MTA) engineers came & looked but because the grate was across the street, they said (it) belongs to the MTA.org (and) not MTA building. They told me to go into the Bowling Green station & ask for the station manager," Ray wrote on the thread.She did so, only to be told that the people who could were not available at the time. She was later told that the grate did not belong to MTA at all but to Con Edison, an investor-owned energy company based out of US.Exasperated with the futile attempts, Ray decided to get to work. She went to a local convenience store where she bought wires and a duct tape. After fashioning the wire into a straight line, she attached the duct tape to the head of the wire and stopped it down the grate like a hook, hoping to catch the ring that she could see, glinting inside the grate.It took about 30-40 minutes and several failed attempts - Ray brought up several other items with her makeshift hook - before she could finally latch on to the ring.But even then, the final and most crucial move was yet to come. The final pull at the mesh grid of the grate.By then, Ray had acquired a cheering crowd of people, all of whom gave her advice and tips and were with her through the whole journey. Finally, Ray managed to pull the ring out of the grate."Lessons learned: get your rings sized correctly, & your hacked-together taped-up tools are more effective than navigating bureaucracy", she wrote at the end of the thread.The incident garnered thousands of reactions on Twitter with many praising her tenacity and congratulating her for the win.Now that's definitely a 'grate' story worth sharing.