Grave Rave: Mourners at UK Funeral Break into Impromptu Dance with DJ Set at Cemetery

Ever heard of dance and music at a funeral? Well, if you haven't, it's time to. A funeral in UK's Birmghiman turned into a party after mourners dance to DJ tracks while giving a send-off to the deceased. The video of this special send-off is now going viral. Friends and family of the deceased named Katty had gathered to bid a final goodbye but scenes soon turned a little bizarre after mourners started dancing to the tune of a DJ set at the cemetery, reported BirminghanMail.

The clip, originally posted by the Twitter page Briemz Is Grime, showed the mourners gleefully dancing to upbeat music playing in the background.

While the mourners attempted to give a happy send off to the deceased, the video has now left netizens divided. Some pointed out that there was nothing wrong in trying to give a good send-off, dancing and jumping around the graves was disrespectful to others.

“Nahhh I was always taught not to step on graves it's disrespectful, nice thought just wrong place,” commented another user.

However, there were many others who thought the idea of a happy send-off would have been liked even by the deceased. “What a lovely tribute, I'm sure Katty would be smiling down. Nice to see a proper celebration of someone's life,” read a comment

This is not the first of such bizarre funeral videos to have gone viral on social media. Earlier a clip of a full dress rehearsal of a funeral organised by a Dominican woman named Mayra Alonzo had gone viral. The video featured Mayra lying down in a coffin, acting to be dead, as her friends and family rehearsed mourning her death. To replicate the look of a corpse, the woman even stuffed cotton inside her nostrils and wore a floral crown.

Marya later thanked her friends and family for turning up at the funeral and called it a 'dream come true.'

