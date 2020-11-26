News18 Logo

'Great Accuracy, Job Well Done': Netizens Thank Weather Dept For Timely Updates on Cyclone Nivar

Twitter users thanked IMD for its timely and accurate updates on the Nivar cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department has been giving out continuous warnings to the affected states through the past couple days, which has also led to better preparedness by the authorities.

Buzz Staff

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued an alert of severe thunderstorm with heavy rain in Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichy and Villupuram in the next three hours. It also said that moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is likely in 19 districts.

Heavy rains that were triggered by the storm Nivar lashed Puducherry and its suburbs, uprooting trees, damaging electric poles and leaving several areas inundated. Fishermen and farmers have been alerted by the authorities to not venture into the sea.

The India Meteorological Department has been giving out continuous warnings to the affected states through the past couple days, which has also led to better preparedness by the authorities. As such, several users on Twitter thanked the weather department for the timely and early warnings that helped the states avoid casualties.

However, a few users also said the department was just doing its job and hence the congratulations seemed a bit out of place. The department has earlier at times been at the receiving end of criticism too for not being correct about the weather predictions.

A day before on Wednesday, the IMD's consecutive warnings and updates in Hindi had received backlash from several users in Tamil Nadu who criticised the weather department for choosing Hindi as a medium and trended #StopHindiImposition.

In a related incident, residents of one of the worst hit areas during the 2015 deluge in Chennai found a flyover the safer place to park their cars to avert their vehicles from getting submerged. Residents of Madipakkam in south Chennai left their vehicles on the margins of the bridge overlooking the Mass Rapid Transit System railway station in nearby Velacherry.


