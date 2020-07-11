Great and Terrifying, Says Elon Musk on Neuralink Brain Device's Ability to Cure Depression

Elon Musk has said his mysterious brain-computer chip startup Neuralink could help cure mental conditions like addiction and depression.

In 2019, Neuralink said that it had developed a "sewing machine-like" device which could connect brains to the computers, even though not much has been revealed about the working of the technology, The Independent reported. Musk had founded the startup Neuralink in 2016. More on Neuralink is expected to be revealed on August 28, Musk has said.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk is Now the Seventh-Richest Person in the World After Surpassing Warren Buffett

Responding to a query on Twitter on the device's ability to help cure depression and addiction, Tesla boss Musk said that it can help that also. This is both great and terrifying, he said. "Everything we’ve ever sensed or thought has been electrical signals. They early universe was just a soup of quarks and leptons. How did a very small piece of the universe start to think of itself as sentient?” he said in a tweet.

For sure. This is both great & terrifying. Everything we’ve ever sensed or thought has been electrical signals. The early universe was just a soup of quarks & leptons. How did a very small piece of the Universe start to think of itself as sentient? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2020

The device is likely to be used in conditions like Parkinson’s and in the long-term, it will delve into artificial intelligence, competing with humans. To insert the device in the brain will require removing part of the skull and the device with its electrode threads will be fitted in the brain, according to reports.