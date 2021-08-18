The recent UN climate science report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change rang alarm bells about impending climate change. The report provoked shock by saying the world is on course to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming around 2030. Meanwhile in Africa, citizens are planting circular gardens, that look like crop circles, in an attempt to stave off another natural calamity - desertification.

A Reuters report talked about Moussa Kamara from Senegal, who is part of a project that aims to create hundreds of such gardens - known as ‘Tolou Keur’ in Senegal’s Wolof language - that organisers hope will boost food security, reduce regional desertification and engage thousands of community workers. “This project is incredibly important," said Kamara, finally at home after a night spent at the bakery followed by 10 hours of cultivating edible and medicinal plants in the garden.

Kamara is part of an initiative called The Green Wall initiative which was launched in 2007. The United Nations Convention To Combat Desertification website says: “The Great Green Wall is a symbol of hope in the face of one of the biggest challenges of our time – desertification. Launched in 2007 by the African Union, this game-changing African-led initiative aims to restore Africa’s degraded landscapes and transform millions of lives in one of the world’s poorest regions, the Sahel. Once complete, the Wall will be the largest living structure on the planet – an 8,000 km natural wonder of the world stretching across the entire width of the continent."

The Reuters report said that the gardens are partly a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Senegal shut its borders early last year to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, cutting imports and exposing rural communities’ dependence on foreign food and medicines. This prompted the reforestation agency to seek ways to help villages become more self-sufficient.

Explaining how the project can help fight climate change in one of the poorest places on earth, the website of the initiative says: “More than anywhere else on Earth, the Sahel is on the frontline of climate change and millions of locals are already facing its devastating impact. Persistent droughts, lack of food, conflicts over dwindling natural resources, and mass migration to Europe are just some of the many consequences. Yet, communities from Senegal in the West to Djibouti in the East are fighting back."

Kamara told Reuters that the Green Wall initiative can be beneficial in another way - it can discourage sub-Saharan Africans from embarking on long, perilous journeys as illegal migrants in search of better lives in Europe and America. “The day people realise the full potential of the Great Green Wall, they will stop these dangerous migration routes where you can lose your life at sea," he said. “It’s better to stay, work the soil, cultivate and see what you can earn."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here