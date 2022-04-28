'Great Indian Jugaad'? 'Baraat' Makes Portable Sun Shade to Beat the Heat on Road

Even as several Indian states reel under heatwave this summer, it seems wedding festivities can’t quite be deferred. ‘Jugaad’ was necessary and Desis seem to have delivered. As the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures and a viral video has shown just how far Desis will go to not sacrifice their big fat Indian wedding rituals. In the viral clip, a baraat can be seen moving down the road, but with a mobile sun shade overhead. The baraatis can be seen dancing away under the mobile sun shade. While some Twitter users commended the “jugaad", others didn’t think it was a great idea, given the traffic disruption it may cause. News18 could not independently verify the date or location of the video.

Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore pic.twitter.com/rdxUV45Qfg— Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) April 27, 2022

What heat wave!!? Nothing can stop an Indian wedding… Add a couple of solar panels and the #GreatIndianJugaad is complete 🙂https://t.co/S1Ho1DGO0Y— CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) April 28, 2022

Seems a viable solution in scorching summer https://t.co/nAwXc0fRrP— 92_uranium_235 (@92_uranium_235) April 28, 2022

It happens only in India https://t.co/qgOJgfa34V— 5Ws (@GeeWhatRU) April 28, 2022

This is innovation https://t.co/LgK4D7YVQ4— shashwat shukla (@just__shashwat) April 27, 2022

I am sorry to say, but this is a major nuisance for other road users ‍♂️Incase an emergency vehicle needs to pass through,and without an enclosure, you will be able to step aside quickly. Nothing but a "selfish" innovation. https://t.co/PKrADgqRD5— WarLord Ⓜ️ (@petta_velan) April 27, 2022

Marriages in summer were the compulsion for farmers, why should city folks do this in the blistering sun. https://t.co/EBXv3dX5gQ— Mahiindra (@FascistMahendra) April 27, 2022

The Great Indian Jugaad, very simple and extremely effective!! This may catch on! https://t.co/ryCvfeHRDs— Surja Karki (@SurjaKarki) April 28, 2022

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Heat wave conditions would continue over Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next five days, over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha till April 30, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till May 1, Bihar till April 29, over Chhattisgarh during April 28-30, and northern parts of Gujarat on April 28." On Wednesday, heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Bihar, western Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha and Saurashtra Kutch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.