What is Great Pacific Garbage Patch and How Will 'The Ocean Cleanup' Tackle It?

The Ocean Cleanup, proposed to be the largest cleaning drive in the world has been deployed at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch just over a week ago to help clean the vast mass of plastic waste accumulated in the region. Named the System002 or ‘Jenny’, the project started off from Victoria, British Columbia in Canada last month with a supply vessel and is an improved version of its earlier models, especially with new technologies such as active propulsion.

The Ocean Cleanup was founded in 2013 by inventor-entrepreneur Boyan Slat in Netherlands and aims to clean up the plastic harmful for marine life and also to help stop and extract plastic waste from rivers before they end up in the ocean. With increased experiments to make the cleanup system better, the company primarily picks up the floating oceanic plastic and then they are targeted to use them to create products to fund the orgnaisation as well.

So what is the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and how did it come to be at that exact spot?

The Great Pacific Garbage patch, as the name suggests is a giant accumulation of marine waste particles located in the central North Pacific Ocean. The plastic in the patch is usually from the Pacific Rim and countries in Asia, North America, and South America. The patch is divided in two areas, called the ‘Eastern Garbage Patch’ that is between Hawaii and California in the US and the ‘Western Garbage Patch’ that runs from Japan in the east to the Hawaiian Islands. To give an idea about how big the area covered by the plastic is, the Great Pacific Garbage Patch covers 1.6 million square kilometers, which is twice the size of Texas or three times the size of France, according to The Ocean Cleanup website.

The patch is not properly detected on satellite imagery or by local divers or boatmen because it is spread across a wide area and the waste is mostly of ‘fingernail-sized or smaller bits’ of plastic and microscopic. The waste items usually found in the patch are plastic lighters, toothbrushes, water bottles, pens, baby bottles, cell phones, plastic bags and some of the waste is even 50 years old, reports say.

Researchers say that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is increasing with more and more waste accumulating to it with some even saying that every 10 years, it has increased 10 folds since the 1940s and its constant and rising presence in the area has been slowly eating away at the marine life.

To help clean the ocean’s garbage, the Ocean Cleanup’s ‘Jenny’ is made up of a high tensioned, 800-m long “artificial coastline” to help drag the waste as it moves along the patch. The garbage gets collected in the “retention zone.” This artificial coastline is carried with the help of two big vessels, which move at a slow pace of 0.75 meters per second to help pick up as much as garbage it can.

Our first large-scale system (800m length), Jenny, has been deployed in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch for the first time.This was the first of more than 70 tests planned for the next 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/NatOahXNvD — The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) August 10, 2021

System 002, aka Jenny, has been developed keeping in mind autonomous navigation, long-term plastic retention, and durability at sea.

Since been launched into the Pacific, the Ocean Cleanup has constantly been updating about its position in the water body. After catching its ‘first plastic in just two hours of test deployment’ ‘Jenny’ landed in some trouble with its ‘camera skiff’, the one which overlooks their plastic catch kept disconnecting from the system. Somewhat bad weather conditions also hindered the Cleanup’s progress but it was eventually resolved and the system started its work again.

Quick update from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Camera skiff has been repaired and system has been redeployed. Hear it from our crew member Dave Cox, while he takes a closer look at the system during an inspection on August 18th. pic.twitter.com/Ww4RLfxhiB— The Ocean Cleanup (@TheOceanCleanup) August 19, 2021

The goal of the project is to be able to clean up an area of around 1.3 hectares every 15 seconds. The long-term goal for The Ocean Cleanup is to remove 90% of plastic in the oceans by 2040.

